Idaho Falls Russets Night September 7th

Poised to be the Chukars' biggest game of the year, the minor league baseball team will be embracing its roots and reverting to its original name for one night -- the Idaho Russets. Along with the name change...

? The team will be sporting special jerseys that are styled after the original jerseys worn in 1939

? The Idaho® potato mascot Spuddy Buddy will be throwing the first potato and engaging with kids and fans before and during the game

? Get your tater fix at the concession stands. A variety of your favorite spud dishes will be served all night long

? Don't miss your chance to see the Big Idaho® Potato Truck that will be parked at the entrance to the stadium. Be sure to stop by and sign the Signature Board. For every signature collected, $1.00 (up to $500) will be donated to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

? And, better than bacon on a baked potato, the first 1,000 guests will get a free Idaho Falls Russets t-shirt.

A real spud-travaganza, come early and hungry for what is sure to be an action packed Saturday night!

Idaho Falls Russet Night

Saturday, September 7th, 2019

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

Game Starts: 7:15 PM

Melaleuca Field

900 Jim Garchow Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

