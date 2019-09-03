Peguero Announced as PBL Season-End All-Star

MISSOULA, MT - Diamondbacks' 18th-ranked prospect Liover Peguero was named to the Pioneer League's 2019 Season-End All-Star Team, the league announced Sunday. Peguero, at just 18, was named to the league's mid-season all-star team as well, due to his play in the first half of the season with the Osprey.

The native of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Peguero earned the mid-season all-star in his first year at the rookie-advanced level, due to his defensive abilities and offensive consistency.

In his 38 games with the Osprey, Peguero collected 52 hits, including seven doubles, three triples, and five homers. 17 of the 38 games in Missoula for Peguero were multi-hit games, finishing with a .364 batting average, as well as a .410 on-base percentage.

Peguero currently finds himself with 22 hits in 22 games in Hillsboro, gearing up to begin the NWL Playoffs on Wednesday, September 4th .

Sitting a game and a half out of first in the North, the Osprey finish their regular season series against Idaho Falls on Tuesday night, first pitch scheduled at 7:15 pm MDT.

An upcoming, four-game series begins in Billings Wednesday night to decide the North Division champion in the second half, first pitch at Dehler Park scheduled for 6:35 pm MDT.

