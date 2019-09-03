George Brett to Appear at Melaleuca Field on Friday

Idaho Falls, ID - Baseball Hall of Famer and Kansas City Royals legend George Brett is scheduled to appear at Melaleuca Field during Friday's Chukars home game against the Great Falls Voyagers. The 13 time All Star will be participating in public & private appearances at the game. First pitch for the game is slated for 7:15 PM.

For $50, fans can still purchase a VIP ticket that guarantees them entrance into a private event in the Brady's First Base Picnic Area. The ticket includes a George Brett bobblehead presented by JD's Haul It, all you can eat food from 5:30-7:30, one autograph or photo with George, and a general admission ticket into the game.

Brett will be available to the public starting at 7:15, with the appearance time ending at 7:45. There will be signs and Chukars gameday staff at the front entrance to Melaleuca Field directing fans where to go to line up. The first 700 fans through the gates will receive a George Brett Chukars bobblehead presented by JD's Haul It.

Currently, Brett serves as the Royals' Vice President of Baseball Operations. He spent all 21 seasons of his major league career with the Royals, where he had a .305 career batting average with 317 home runs and 1596 RBI. All 13 of his All Star appearances came in consecutive years from 1976-1988. Brett was a World Series champion in 1985 and won the American League MVP in 1980, when he hit a league leading .390 with 24 homers and 118 RBI.

