Missoula Continues Playoff Push with 7-1 Win

A balanced attack powered the Missoula Osprey (39-32, 19-14) knock 12 runs against the Idaho Falls Chukars (30-40, 9-24) for a 7-1 victory at Melaleuca Field on Monday. Osprey pitchers struck out 12 batters, limiting the Chukars to two hits.

Missoula pitchers collected 14 total strikeouts against Idaho Falls, upping their total to 726 on the season. With five games remaining in the regular season, Osprey pitchers continue to chase the Pioneer League team record of 738, set by Missoula's 2011 club record of 738.

Francis Martinez knocked his 12th homer of the season, beginning the Osprey scoring on the first pitch of the 2nd inning. Missoula shortstop Wilderd Patino tripled twice, scoring two batters.

Missoula starter Bobby Ay struck out a batter in one inning, now allowing no runs in his last six starts. Austin Pope (W, 2-2) allowed no earned runs in four innings, waiving six batters.

With Billings falling in Great Falls Monday night, the Osprey sit a game and a half out of the top spot in the North Division with five games to play. Missoula and Idaho Falls finish their regular season series on Tuesday night, first pitch scheduled at 7:15 pm MDT.

An upcoming, four-game series begins in Billings Wednesday night to decide the North Division champion in the second half, first pitch at Dehler Park scheduled for 6:35 pm MDT.

