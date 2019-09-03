Owlz Held off by Raptors, 4-3

September 3, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Ogden, UT) - The Ogden Raptors (51-20) scored three runs in the first inning and the Orem Owlz (28-43) couldn't recover, losing the series opener, 4-3, on Monday night at Lindquist Field.

Ogden jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Jimmy Titus started the inning with a double and then later scored on an Andy Pages single to give the Raptors a 1-0 lead. Zac Ching made it a two-run game with a double to left before Jon Littell knocked in the third run of the inning on a ground out to push the Raptors' advantage to 3-0.

Matt Leon settled down after allowing three runs in the first inning and worked four straight scoreless innings to keep the Owlz in the game.

The Owlz loaded the bases in the fifth inning without a hit. Morgan McCullough opened the frame with a walk and moved to second when Anthony Mulrine was hit by a pitch. Cristian Gomez then walked to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, D'Shawn Knowles drove in McCullough with a ground out, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Jeremiah Jackson opened the eighth inning with a single to left and then moved all the way to third on a Knowles ground out. Trent Deveaux pulled the Owlz to within a run at 3-2 with a double to center.

The Raptors answered with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Zac Ching smashed a solo home run to left to give the Raptors their two run lead back at 4-2. Anthony Mulrine made it a one-run game again in the top of the ninth with an inside the park home run but the Owlz could not plate the tying run, losing 4-3.

Raptors reliever Corey Merrill (4-2) earned the win while Owlz starter Matt Leon (4-4) was charged with the loss. Mitchell Tyranski (2) picked up the save. The Owlz and Raptors will continue the series on Tuesday night at 6:30. The Owlz will have Kelvin Moncion making the start against Antonio Hernandez at Lindquist Field.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.