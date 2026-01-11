Osceola Magic vs. Birmingham Squadron - Game Highlights
Published on January 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 10, 2026
- Osceola Magic Set Franchise Single-Game Record for Steals in Win over Squadron - Osceola Magic
- Gold Split Series with Skyhawks in 122-134 Loss - College Park Skyhawks
- Squadron Drop Home Contest to Magic - Birmingham Squadron
- Gold Split Series with Skyhawks in 122-134 Loss - Grand Rapids Gold
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Kings: January 10, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Set Franchise Single-Game Record for Steals in Win over Squadron
- Osceola Magic Complete Late Comeback to Take Down Squadron
- Osceola Magic Defeat Bulls on Second Night of Back-To-Back
- Osceola Magic Comeback Falls Short in Windy City
- Osceola Magic Hold off Rip City Remix in Dramatic Ending