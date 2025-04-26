Orange County SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Christian Pinzon had a goal and assist while Rory O'Driscoll and Johnny Rodriguez also found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 3-1 victory against Orange County SC in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Championship Soccer Stadium.

