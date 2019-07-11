Ontario Reign Announce Hockey Operations Hires

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced a pair of hires on their hockey operations staff. Brad Schuler has been named as the Reign's video coach, while Chris Schornack is the team's new assistant equipment manager.

Schuler comes to California after he spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs, helping lead the team to the second round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Delran, NJ native was an assistant coach at the University of Maine during the 2017-18 season and served in the same role for two seasons at Middlebury College. As a player, Schuler played professionally with the CHL's Denver Cutthroats and the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc following a four-season career at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Schornack joins the Reign organization after two seasons as the equipment manager for the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies from 2017-19. Schornack has also worked with the NAHL's Amarillo Bulls as head equipment manager and assistant director of hockey operations during the 2016-17 season and as the head equipment manager at Adrian College in the 2015-16 season. The Warren, MI native graduated from Adrian College in 2015.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

