Ben Sexton Signs with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Ben Sexton to an American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Sexton, 28, was acquired by the Penguins organization in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 5, 2018. After the deal, Sexton appeared in 26 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, accruing seven goals and three assists for 10 points. He ultimately finished the season with a total 19 points (7G-12A) in 43 games played.

The Kanata, Ontario native will be entering his sixth season as a professional. He led the Albany Devils with 19 goals during the 2016-17 campaign, and then made his NHL debut one year later for his hometown Ottawa Senators. In 200 career AHL games, Sexton has amassed 44 goals and 46 assists for 90 points.

Prior to turning pro, Sexton played four seasons of college hockey at Clarkson University. He wore the "C" as team captain in his junior and senior years with the Golden Knights, and he topped the team in assists in 2011-12 and 2013-14. He was drafted in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins.

