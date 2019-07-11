Hughes Rejoins Chocolate and White on AHL Deal

July 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Tommy Hughes to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Hughes, 27, returns to the organization after a season overseas. Hughes inked an AHL deal with the Bears in 2017, appearing in 10 games with the Chocolate and White in 2017-18, registering two penalty minutes. He spent the majority of that campaign with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, collecting 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 39 games.

Hughes played with the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) last season, collecting 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 55 games. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound blue liner spent the first four seasons of his professional career in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack from 2013-17. Hughes has appeared in 236 AHL games, registering 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) and 145 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 15 career Calder Cup Playoff games, scoring three points (one goal, two assists).

Hughes was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Rangers on Apr. 1, 2013. The native of London, Ontario played for the hometown London Knights of the OHL for parts of four seasons before turning professional. He led the club to back-to-back OHL titles in 2011-12 and 2012-13, and struck for 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 169 career junior games.

