Broome County Announces a Development of Plans for Future Arena Upgrades

July 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - Broome County Government announced its intentions to develop plans to upgrade the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena over the next several years. The multi-phase plan includes state-of-the-art facility upgrades and numerous fan-experience enhancements.

The County's objective is to upgrade the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena to a best-in-class, sustainable arena that provides a versatile and usable sports and entertainment venue to tenants, patrons, and public. The plan shall be presented in phases to allow all current operations to continue during all construction phases with limited disruption to the tenants of the facility during the regular AHL hockey season.

"The Arena is 46 years old and it's showing its age. We really need to make improvements to the Arena to bring it into the 21st century," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. "Our team is looking to make investments into the future and this is going to provide a road map that will help us do just that. We want to make sure that generation after generation continues to enjoy this venue offering everything from hockey games to musical performances."

The project is expected to include a state-of-the-art upgrade that also address parking and modern amenities. The upgrade also will look to improve accessibility, security, concessions, and new merchandise facilities. In addition, improved modern team/event facilities and amenities, along with enhancements to fan experience.

"This is the start of something big, not only for Devils fans, but all of Broome County," said Binghamton Devils Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Tom Mitchell. "The goal is to provide a state-of-the-art atmosphere for teams, fans, and all other events that come to Binghamton."

The anticipated work includes:

- Concession and food service.

- Merchandising.

- Sound system.

- Scoreboard, ribbon boards, exterior marquee.

- Additional seating options that includes premium seating and party decks.

- Fan-experience enhancements

- Parking demand and solutions in adjacent property.

- Enhancements to the Veterans Memorial purpose of the facility.

In addition, the Binghamton Devils released the Summer Six-Pack ticket offer that includes tickets to six fan-favorite promotional games during the 2019-20 season. When purchased, fans are automatically entered to win a FREE Binghamton Devils custom Cornhole Board set!

The Summer Six-Pack will include the following games:

- Opening Night - Saturday, October 5, 2019

- Star Wars Night - Saturday, October 26, 2019

- Black Friday - Friday, November 29, 2019

- Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, December 14, 2019

- New Year's Eve - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

- Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, April 11, 2020

The package is priced at $105 for Black and Silver sections and $114 for White and Red sections. Packages must be purchased in person at the Devils executive offices in the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, over the phone by calling 607-722-7367, or online!

Fans can also RSVP for the FREE Open House presented by iHeartRadio on Friday, July 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

