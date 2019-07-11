Rockford IceHogs Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced their 2019-20 regular season schedule.

The IceHogs open their 21st season of hockey in the Stateline on Friday, Oct. 4 in Des Moines, Iowa against the Iowa Wild and celebrate Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Taking on the North:

For the first time in team history, the IceHogs battle the Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators affiliate) and Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) this season. The Hogs visit the Senators on Friday, Dec. 13 and host the club on Monday, Jan. 20. Laval visits the BMO Harris Bank Center for the IceHogs second home game of the season on Monday, Oct. 14 and travels to Laval, Quebec, Canada on Tuesday, Dec. 17. With Laval and Rockford, the 2019-20 season marks the first time the Canadiens and Blackhawks affiliate have met since the 2014-15 season when the IceHogs went 1-1-0 against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

This season, the IceHogs will also square off against the Toronto Marlies for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The IceHogs host Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and visit the Marlies on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Rise and Shine:

The 2019-20 campaign features three matinee games at the BMO Harris Bank Center for the IceHogs this season. The Hogs open the afternoon action on Monday, Oct. 14 (Columbus Day) at 1 p.m. The IceHogs celebrate their annual School Day Game on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. against Toronto and host Belleville on Monday, Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) at 1 p.m.

Set Your Watch:

The IceHogs will play all other weekday home games at BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m., Saturday home games at 6 p.m. and Sunday contests at 4 p.m.

Toughest Division in Hockey:

Of the 76 games, the IceHogs tackle the Central Division in 66 matchups. The IceHogs renew their rivalry with the Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals over 12 meetings with each opponent. The Grand Rapids Griffins and IceHogs collide in 10 meetings, and the Manitoba Moose, San Antonio Rampage and Texas Stars will meet with the IceHogs eight times each. From Feb. 21 - April 11 (end of the regular season), the IceHogs will take on the Central Division in 22 consecutive matchups.

Of the 38 home games, 24 take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fri. Oct 4 7:00 PM at Iowa Wed. Jan 15 6:00 PM at Grand Rapids

Sat. Oct 12 6:00 PM vs. Grand Rapids Fri. Jan 17 6:00 PM at Grand Rapids

Mon. Oct 14 1:00 PM vs. Laval Sun. Jan 19 3:00 PM at Chicago

Fri. Oct 18 7:00 PM vs. Chicago Mon. Jan 20 1:00 PM vs. Belleville

Sat. Oct 19 7:00 PM at Chicago Wed. Jan 22 7:00 PM vs. Texas

Fri. Oct 25 6:00 PM at Cleveland Fri. Jan 24 7:00 PM at Milwaukee

Sat. Oct 26 Noon at Cleveland Sat. Jan 25 6:00 PM vs. Milwaukee

Wed. Oct 30 7:00 PM vs. San Antonio Fri. Jan 31 7:00 PM vs. Manitoba

Sat. Nov 2 6:00 PM vs. Iowa Sat. Feb 1 6:00 PM vs. Milwaukee

Sun. Nov 3 4:00 PM vs. Chicago Tue. Feb 4 7:00 PM vs. Texas

Wed. Nov 6 10:30 AM vs. Toronto Fri. Feb 7 7:00 PM vs. San Antonio

Fri. Nov 8 7:00 PM vs. Manitoba Sat. Feb 8 6:00 PM vs. San Antonio

Sun. Nov 10 3:00 PM at Chicago Wed. Feb 12 7:00 PM at Manitoba

Fri. Nov 15 6:00 PM at Grand Rapids Thurs. Feb 13 7:00 PM at Manitoba

Sat. Nov 16 6:00 PM vs. Grand Rapids Sat. Feb 15 6:00 PM vs. Cleveland

Sat. Nov 23 7:00 PM at Texas Tue. Feb 18 7:00 PM vs. Grand Rapids

Sun. Nov 24 3:00 PM at San Antonio Fri. Feb 21 7:00 PM vs. San Antonio

Tue. Nov 26 7:00 PM at San Antonio Sat. Feb 22 6:00 PM at Milwaukee

Fri. Nov 29 7:00 PM vs. Chicago Sun. Feb 23 3:00 PM at Chicago

Sat. Nov 30 5:00 PM vs. Grand Rapids Wed. Feb 26 7:00 PM at Texas

Tue. Dec 3 7:00 PM vs. Manitoba Fri. Feb 28 7:00 PM at Texas

Fri. Dec 6 6:00 PM at Grand Rapids Sun. Mar 1 3:00 PM at San Antonio

Sat. Dec 7 6:00 PM vs. Milwaukee Fri. Mar 6 7:00 PM vs. Grand Rapids

Tue. Dec 10 7:00 PM vs. Milwaukee Sat. Mar 7 6:00 PM at Grand Rapids

Fri. Dec 13 6:00 PM at Belleville Sun. Mar 8 3:00 PM at Chicago

Sun. Dec 15 3:00 PM at Toronto Sat. Mar 14 7:00 PM at Chicago

Tue. Dec 17 6:00 PM at Laval Wed. Mar 18 7:00 PM vs. Milwaukee

Fri. Dec 20 7:00 PM vs. Texas Sat. Mar 21 6:00 PM vs. Iowa

Sat. Dec 21 6:00 PM vs. Cleveland Sun. Mar 22 3:00 PM at Milwaukee

Fri. Dec 27 7:00 PM vs. Iowa Tue. Mar 24 7:00 PM vs. Texas

Sun. Dec 29 2:00 PM at Manitoba Fri. Mar 27 7:00 PM at Iowa

Tue. Dec 31 4:00 PM at Manitoba Sat. Mar 28 12:30 PM at Iowa

Fri. Jan 3 7:00 PM at Iowa Sun. Mar 29 4:00 PM vs. Chicago

Sun. Jan 5 4:00 PM vs. Chicago Fri. Apr 3 7:00 PM vs. Chicago

Wed. Jan 8 7:00 PM vs. Manitoba Sat. Apr 4 6:00 PM at Milwaukee

Fri. Jan 10 7:00 PM at Milwaukee Tue. Apr 7 7:00 PM at Texas

Sat. Jan 11 6:00 PM at Milwaukee Wed. Apr 8 7:00 PM at San Antonio

Tue. Jan 14 7:00 PM vs. Milwaukee Sat. Apr 11 6:00 PM vs. Iowa

Schedule Notes:

- Illinois Lottery Cup: The IceHogs and Chicago Wolves will battle once again for the Illinois Lottery Cup over 12 meetings during the 2019-20 season. The Wolves captured the cup in each of the last two seasons through tiebreakers. The IceHogs went 6-5-1-0 against the 2019 Western Conference Champions last season.

- Opening Up With a New Face: The Oct. 4 season-opening contest at Iowa snaps a streak of three consecutive seasons battling the Cleveland Monsters in the first game of the year. The IceHogs will take on the Monsters in four meetings this season, visiting the Monsters on Oct. 25 and 26 and hosting Cleveland on Dec. 21 and Feb. 15. This marks the first time the IceHogs open the season against the Wild.

- On the Road Again: For the fifth consecutive season, the IceHogs open the year on the road (Oct. 4 at Iowa). The IceHogs have not opened a campaign at home since the 2014-15 season.

- Moose are Loose: The IceHogs and Manitoba Moose will meet eight times this season, up from four meetings the previous two seasons.

- Home Sweet Home: The IceHogs will enjoy the comforts of BMO Harris Bank Center for a season-long six-game homestand from Jan. 25 - Feb. 8 and will face Milwaukee, Manitoba, Texas and San Antonio. The IceHogs will also have a five-game homestand from Oct. 30 - Nov. 8.

- Life on the Road: From Feb. 22 - March 1, the IceHogs will make stops against Milwaukee, Chicago, Texas and San Antonio during a season-long five-game road trip.

Schedule Breakdown:

Month:

October: 8 games - 4 home, 4 road

November: 12 games - 7 home, 5 road

December: 12 games - 6 home, 6 road

January: 14 games - 7 home, 7 road

February: 13 games - 7 home, 6 road

March: 12 games - 5 home, 7 road

April: 5 games - 2 home, 3 road

By Opponent:

Belleville: 2 - 1 home, 1 road

Chicago: 12 - 6 home, 6 road

Cleveland: 4 - 2 home, 2 road

Grand Rapids: 10 - 5 home, 5 road

Iowa: 8 - 4 home, 4 road

Laval: 2 - 1 home, 1 road

Manitoba: 8 - 4 home, 4 road

Milwaukee: 12 - 6 home, 6 road

San Antonio: 8 - 4 home, 4 road

Texas: 8 - 4 home, 4 road

Toronto: 2 - 1 home, 1 road

Season Tickets for 2019-20 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

