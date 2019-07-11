Moose Reveal 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today its promotional schedule for the 2019-20 regular season. This season's offering of promotions feature fan favourites, new themes, specialty jerseys, giveaways and community initiatives.

The 20th Season of Moose hockey in Manitoba gets going at Bell MTS Place on Oct. 11 against the Toronto Marlies. The first 6,000 fans to enter the arena will receive a 20th Season-branded light-up wristband, and fans will receive a schedule cling while leaving the building.

Fans can look forward to additional giveaways including two mini bobbleheads (Jan. 19 and March 8), Moose trick-or-treat bag (Oct. 19), Moose 20th season hat (Nov. 15), special edition poster (Jan. 4), mini banner (Feb. 7) and Upper Deck hockey cards (March 7).

The Moose will wear four specialty jerseys this season, including a military themed sweater for Remembrance Day (Nov. 11), a uniform honouring indigenous culture for Follow Your Dreams Day (Jan. 18), a commemorative look for the 20th Season Game (Feb. 7), and a puzzle piece themed jersey on Autism Awareness Day (March 1).

Leading up to Christmas, join the Moose for a weekend of holiday fun at Bell MTS Place on Dec. 21 and 22. Get your photo with Santa and take home a professionally printed portrait, in addition to more holiday themed activities.

Fan favourite theme games making a return include a Halloween game (Oct. 19), Star Wars Night (Jan. 4), Super Hero Day (Feb. 17) and Country Music Night (March 28).

This season's community initiatives feature Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 2), Share the Warmth (Nov. 3), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 7), Shutout Hunger (Dec. 31), Follow Your Dreams Day (Jan. 18), Autism Awareness Day (March 1) and Gender Equality Night (March 7).

The home schedule comes to a close on April 5 with Fan Appreciation Day featuring hundreds of prizes and giveaways in a salute to the fans.

Full Season and Mini Pack Seat Packages for Manitoba Moose home games are available now. To purchase a Full Season or Mini Pack Seat Package, and for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder visit moosehockey.com/packages.

