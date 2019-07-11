Kings LA Kings Sign Forward Samuel Fagemo to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed forward Samuel Fagemo to a three-year entry-level contract, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

The 19-year-old Fagemo (born March 14, 2000) appeared in 42 games last season with Frolunda (SHL), posting 25 points (14-11=25), a plus-5 rating and six penalty minutes. He tied for the rookie lead in points during the postseason with 10 (6-4=10) and led all rookies in goals to help lead Frolunda to win the SHL Championship. He scored the opening goal on the power-play in the decisive game-6, playing alongside fellow Kings prospect Jacob Moverare.

Selected in the second-round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, the Gotenborg, Sweden native also represented Team Sweden last year during the 2019 World Junior Championships, recording an assist (0-1=1), a plus-3 rating and two penalty minutes in five games. In 2018, he represented Sweden in the U18 World Junior Championships, posting two points (0-2=2) in seven games on his way to winning a bronze medal.

