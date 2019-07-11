Visit IceHogs at Fred VanVleet Fest this Friday

July 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - Join the Rockford IceHogs at Fred VanVleet Fan Fest this Friday, July 12 at the UW Health Sports Factory to hang out with Hammy, play floor hockey and celebrate VanVleet's 2019 NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors.

The IceHogs are helping sponsor the event for the second straight year and will have their floor hockey gear set up from 5 - 7 p.m. on North Court 2 at the UW Health Sports Factory. Fans of all ages are invited to stop by to play hockey and see the IceHogs' giant inflatable hog head on display. Hammy will also be on-hand to help celebrate Rockford native, VanVleet, winning his NBA title this year.

The 2019 FVV Fan Fest is the Rockford area's premier community summer rec night for all ages. The celebration features a gaming lounge, live T-shirt screens, bouncy houses, agility drills and shooting contests, as well as a Celebrity Three-Point Contest and Community Dunk Contest. The full event is scheduled from 5 - 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at UW Health Sports Factory.

Admission to the 2019 FVV Fan Fest is just $5 and tickets can be purchased at the door. Proceeds benefit the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) Charitable Foundation.

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

5 p.m. Doors Open, Events Begins, Owly Oop Sports Pub/Concessions Open

7 p.m. Celebrity Three Point Contest

8 p.m. Slam Dunk Contest

9 p.m. Event Ends

**The IceHogs will have floor hockey set up on North Court 2 from 5 - 7 p.m.

For additional information on FVV Fest, visit gorockford.com/events/fredvanvleet/.

Season Tickets for 2019-20 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

