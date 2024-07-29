On Deck at the Vic: Pete the Cat Appearance and Weekend with Bluey Highlight July 30-August 4 Homestand

July 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for the first time after the All-Star break with a six-game series starting Tuesday, July 30, against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Homestand promotions include the Tuesday Dollar Menu and Library Night with Pete the Cat (July 30), a Half-Off Wednesday Night Game (July 31), Thirsty Thursday™ (Aug. 1), Friday Fireworks and Faith and Fellowship Night (Aug. 2), Weekend with Bluey (Aug. 3-4) and Kids Eat Free Sunday (Aug. 4).

Tuesday, July 30 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Library Night with Pete the Cat presented by The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation, Indiana Donor Night presented by Donate Life Indiana

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

Discover the joy of reading with Library Night! The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation's Bookmobile will be set up in the Center Field Plaza, where book lovers can check out their favorites or sign up for an Indianapolis Public Library card. Everyone's favorite feline, Pete the Cat, will also be in the Center Field Plaza throughout the game for plenty of hugs and photo opportunities.

Interested in becoming an organ donor? Donate Life Indiana will be at the ballpark for Indiana Donor Night to assist fans in signing up to be an organ donor and distribute 1,000 free thundersticks, representing the number of Hoosiers waiting for a lifesaving organ.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, July 31 - Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One, Chick-fil-A Nights presented by Chick-fil-A of Central Indiana

Indians baseball at a bargain! Enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting your seats to receive 50% off Box, Reserved and Lawn seat tickets.

Buy four (4) Reserved seat tickets and receive four (4) Chick-fil-A meal cards (up to $40 in savings). Cards can be picked up at the Advance Ticket Window behind Section 108 on the day of the game.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursdays™ at Victory Field. Satisfy your thirst with $2 fountain Pepsi products and $3 draft beers! Must be 21 years and older to purchase.

In the Center Field Plaza, Shipt will hand out 1,000 back-to-school bags containing prepackaged snacks, pencils, a stress ball, small lunch box and Shipt promo card.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, Aug. 2 - Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59, Faith and Fellowship Night with INDYCAR driver Sting Ray Robb

Baseball and boom! Bring the family and have a blast with postgame fireworks.

Head out to the ballpark to celebrate your faith and enjoy a special appearance by INDYCAR driver Sting Ray Robb. Robb will sign autographs in the Center Field Plaza from 6-6:30 before joining an Indianapolis Indians player on the third base dugout to share stories about their faith.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Weekend with Bluey presented by Indiana WIC

Turn your everyday family life into an adventure at Victory Field and meet your favorite Blue and Red Heelers, Bluey and her little sister Bingo, when they return for a full weekend - for real life! The meet-and-greet begins when gates open and will continue throughout the game in the Center Field Plaza. How very dare you miss out!

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, Aug. 4 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Weekend with Bluey presented by Indiana WIC, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Weekend with Bluey continues on Sunday with more chances for adventure at Victory Field! Meet your favorite Blue and Red Heelers, Blue and Bingo, in the Center Field Plaza throughout the game and enjoy themed in-park entertainment.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) Rowdie lunch box, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

