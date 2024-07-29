Blankenhorn Joins the Ranks of Red Wings Legends with Career-High 24 Home Runs

July 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Today marks a significant milestone in Travis Blankenhorn's career as he hits his 24th home run of the season. 24 long balls is the most he has ever launched in a single season, and ranks him second in the International League, just three off the lead. This accomplishment not only highlights Blankenhorn's dominance in Triple-A but also places him among the elite hitters in Rochester Red Wings history (especially after hitting 23 last season).

Historical Significance

The Rochester Red Wings, with a rich history dating back to 1899, have seen many legendary players who have left their mark on the game. Blankenhorn's 24 home runs this season tie him with some of the greatest power hitters in Red Wings history. Over the years, the Red Wings have been home to numerous prolific home run hitters. Legends like Russ Derry, who hit a staggering 42 home runs in 1949, and Rip Collins, with 40 in 1930, set high standards for future players. Blankenhorn's performance this season adds his name to the list of players who have achieved significant home run feats, including notable seasons by Chris Colabello (24 home runs in 2013) and Red Wings Hall of Famer Garrett Jones (24 home runs in 2005).

The Pennslyvania native also ranks first among all Red Wings in the Nationals era in the home run category (47), with Jake Noll coming in at no. 2 with 33 homers in his 275 games played across three seasons.

Blankenhorn's Stellar Season

Travis Blankenhorn's 2024 season has been nothing short of spectacular. His 24 home runs have come at critical moments, often lifting the team and providing much-needed runs. His power at the plate has been a key factor in many of the Red Wings' victories this season, as evident by his nine home runs that have been of the go-ahead variety. The lefty's record-setting homer was, oddly enough, just his fourth home run coming off a left-handed pitcher this season, having hit 20 off rightys. As a leading figure in the clubhouse, his performance has inspired teammates and set a high standard for aspiring players.

Career Journey

Travis Blankenhorn's journey to this historic season is a story of growth, perseverance, dominance, as shown by his 74 home runs since the 2021 season. Take a look at his career progression:

2015: Began his professional career in Rookie leagues, showing promise with a combined .244 average and 3 home runs.

2016: Split time between Rookie and Class A, hitting .293 with 10 home runs.

2017: Played a full season in Class A, hitting 13 home runs.

2018: Advanced to Class A (Advanced) with 11 home runs.

2019: Split time between Class A (Advanced) and Double-A, hitting a combined 19 home runs.

2020: Made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins.

2021: Played in Triple-A and the MLB, with notable performances in the minors including 10 homers and 35 RBI.

2022: Continued to develop in Triple-A with 15 home runs.

2023: Achieved 23 home runs with the Rochester Red Wings, marking a then career-high in 108 games with Rochester. The lefty logged 10 games with Washington.

Blankenhorn's 2023 season with the Red Wings has seen him hit .262 (87-for-353) in 108 games, logging 103 hits including 27 doubles, two triples, and 75 RBI. The middle of the lineup threat has logged 51 walks contributing to an impressive .360 OBP, .517 SLG, and .877 OPS.

Ranking in Red Wings History

When we look at the history of the Red Wings, Blankenhorn's 24 home runs rank among the top single-season performances. Here's a look at where he stands:

1 - 1949: Russ Derry - 42 HR

2 - 1930: Rip Collins - 40 HR

3 - 1973: Jim Fuller - 39 HR

4 - 1929: Rip Collins - 38 HR

5 - 1971: Bobby Grich - 32 HR

5 - 1961: Boog Powell - 32 HR

7 - 1964: Curt Blefary - 31 HR

8 - 1977: Terry Crowley - 30 HR

8 - 1950: Russ Derry - 30 HR

10 - 1966: Mike Epstein - 29 HR

11 - 1986: Ken Gerhart - 28 HR

11 - 1969: Terry Crowley - 28 HR

13 - 1998: Willis Otanez - 27 HR

13 - 2016: Adam Brett Walker - 27 HR

15 - 1947: Russ Derry - 26 HR

15 - 1990: Leo Gomez - 26 HR

17 - 1953: Charles Kress - 25 HR

18 - 2023: Travis Blankenhorn - 24 HR

Blankenhorn's achievement this season is a remarkable feat, placing him among the top hitters in Red Wings history, among the likes of Baseball Hall of Famers. His power and presence at the plate have been a joy for fans to watch and a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

The Historic 24th Home Run

Blankenhorn's 24th home run of the season came off of a heater from Taylor Lehman. Here are some details about this historic home run:

Pitch: Four-Seam Fastball

Pitch Speed: 93.7 MPH

Spin Rate: 2619 RPM

Extension: 6.3 FT

Pitch Height: 2.70 FT

Blankenhorn's home run had impressive metrics:

Exit Velocity: 104.1 MPH

Launch Angle: 25 DEG

Distance: 407 FT

Hang Time: 4.5 SEC

Barrel: Yes

Balls hit at 104 MPH at 25 degrees have a mark of .904 and result in a home run 74% of the time.

Blankenhorn's sprint speed during the home run:

Sprint Speed: 21.1 FT/SEC

Home to First: 5.89 SEC

Looking Ahead

As the season progresses, fans and teammates alike are excited to see how many more home runs Blankenhorn can add to his tally. His current pace suggests that he could continue to climb the ranks and etch his name even deeper into the legacy of Red Wings history.

Travis Blankenhorn's 24 home runs this season are not just numbers on a stat sheet; they represent a player who has embraced the Red Wings' legacy and is carving out his own place in it.

