Chasing a Dream: Seth Beer's Journey from Backstroke Records to Baseball

Seth Beer is no stranger to breaking records, racking up several swimming accolades as an adolescent and, most recently, logging the first three-homer game by an Indianapolis Indian since 2001. So, it's no wonder that one of the most pivotal decisions in his life came in conjunction with one historic, record-breaking home run derby performance in 2008.

Raised just outside of Atlanta, Ga., Beer was once an Olympic hopeful who grew up training to achieve greatness in the pool. His incredible swimming career began somewhat by accident, with hydrotherapy advised to try and alleviate stress on his body from various growing pains in his tendons and muscles. Following his last of multiple doctor visits, Beer's mother knew what he needed and signed him up for swimming the next day.

"For me, I give all the credit to my mom," Beer said. "My dad helped me with my baseball dream and getting me to where I needed to be, but my mom helped me chase two dreams. I was so fortunate."

From an early age, Beer spent early morning hours in rigorous training with hopes of becoming the best swimmer in the world. He trained twice a day for six days each week throughout his adolescent years. While many of his peers were focused on hanging out with friends or playing video games, Beer was committed to sharpening his craft in the pool and chasing his Olympic dream.

"I wasn't fast, and I wasn't good," Beer said. "It really made me mad. I wanted to be better, and I was always a competitive kid."

As time passed, Beer started to see results. The times got quicker, his technique improved and eventually trophies started to clutter the shelves in his bedroom. As a pre-teen, he was competing and succeeding against kids much older than him. Regardless of age, he welcomed the opportunity to see how he measured up against the best young swimmers in the country.

While the competition was intense, Beer carried his weight throughout his swimming career. By the time he was 11 years old, his name was on the map as one of the most decorated young swimmers in the country.

As a 12-year-old, he set the 100-meter backstroke record with a 1:01.35 time, an effort that overtook four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy's previous record. This accomplishment is one of Beer's fondest memories from his swimming career and something he'll cherish forever.

Competitors like Murphy and Caeleb Dressel, who won the first gold medal for the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay, pushed Beer to become the best version of himself. He always kept them in the forefront of his mind while training because he knew how hard they were working as well. Reflecting on his time spent in the travel swimming circuit, Beer has great admiration for what he and his former competitors endured while pursuing the Olympic dream.

"I know how hard it is and the internal things that happen to get guys or girls there," Beer said. "Guys like Caeleb Dressel and the guys I competed with [are] going out and having success. I know how hard they worked for it."

The former athlete of Swim Atlanta, a club program in his hometown, specialized in the shorter events and paired his 100-meter record with one in the 50-meter.

"I've always been a sprinter. I look at guys who do long distance and am impressed with what they do," Beer said. "I'm a guy that will go and [go] until I can't no more. I'm going to give it everything I got until I run out of gas."

After shattering a handful of records, Beer began to realize the value of hard work and what he could accomplish when he directed all his energy toward achieving his goals.

"It was special for me," Beer said. "It was the first time in my life at such a young age that [I realized] if you really work hard and put forth a lot of effort, you can achieve your goals and dreams."

As time passed, Beer paired his excellence in the pool with success in football, basketball and baseball. As his success on the diamond increased, so did his love for the game. He was at a crossroads, realizing he needed to focus all his attention on one sport if he wanted to become a professional at the highest level.

Beer knew he needed to make the right choice for his future. In moments of uncertainty, his family received a message that helped guide him toward his future career.

1999 National League All-Star pitcher Paul Byrd came calling. Byrd, a travel baseball coach of Beer's after retiring from a 14-year major league career, recognized that the young slugger had a big-league swing and believed he could have a career in professional baseball.

Beer had a tough decision to make, with his swimming dreams fading away as baseball became his passion.

"I was so torn," Beer said. "I was getting pulled in two different directions."

Beer came to the realization of his future plans after watching highlights of Josh Hamilton's performance in the 2008 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, where the Texas Rangers' star launched a then-record 28 home runs in the first round at historic Yankee Stadium. In that moment, Beer knew the dream he wanted to chase. After receiving his parents' blessing to shift course and pursue his aspirations to be a big leaguer, Beer gave baseball his all.

From the pool to the baseball diamond, success continued to follow Beer - thanks in large part to the discipline instilled in him from the grueling hours spent training in the water. In his high school years, colleges flooded his mailbox with scholarship opportunities to swim and play baseball. He knew, however, that baseball was his calling.

Eventually, Beer decided to attend Clemson University and went on to become one of the most successful baseball players in school history. He became the first freshman ever to be awarded the Dick Howser Trophy, which is given to the best college baseball player in the country, after hitting .369 with 18 home runs and 70 RBI in 2016. He was also the Louisville Slugger Freshman Player of the Year.

In 2018, one of Beer's dreams came true when he was selected by the Houston Astros as the No. 28 overall pick in that summer's First-Year Player Draft. After spending a year in the Astros' farm system, Beer was involved in a blockbuster deal at the 2019 MLB trade deadline. He was traded to Arizona with infielder Josh Rojas and right-handers J.B. Bukauskas and Corbin Martin in exchange for right-hander Zack Greinke.

Two years later, Beer made his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners and became just the fourth Diamondback to homer in his first big-league at-bat. As Arizona's Opening Day designated hitter in 2022, he launched a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and became just the second rookie in MLB history to hit a walk-off home run on Opening Day. In 43 career games in the big leagues, Beer has posted a .208 batting average (25-for-120) with two home runs and 12 RBI.

On Dec. 6, 2023, Beer was selected by Pittsburgh from Arizona in the MiLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft. Since being promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona in mid-June, the sweet-swinging slugger has provided plenty of power and experience to help steer the Indians offense.

Looking back on that decision to switch from swimming to baseball, Beer has no regrets. However, he does mention that every four years the Olympics roll around, it's bittersweet to think about what could have been.

"It's an easy way for me to wonder if I stuck to it, where would things have gone?" Beer said.

Looking toward the future, Beer still has those major league dreams that brought him to baseball in the first place.

"My goal is to make it back to the big leagues and do my thing," Beer said. "I just need to stay determined and locked in on chasing the big-league dream."

