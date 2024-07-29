Mud Hens Weekly No. 18: July 29, 2024

July 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens third baseman Drew Maggi

Toledo Mud Hens third baseman Drew Maggi

Overall Record: 48-53, 7th, 19.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 6 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 23 vs. Louisville (11-10 Win/10)

July 24 vs. Louisville (9-4 Win)

July 25 vs. Louisville (4-0 Win)

July 26 vs. Louisville (7-4 Win)

July 27 vs. Louisville (4-3 Win)

July 28 vs. Louisville (10-5 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

July 30 at Indianapolis (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

July 31 at Indianapolis (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 1 at Indianapolis (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 2 at Indianapolis (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 3 at Indianapolis (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 4 at Indianapolis (1:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

How sweep it is: The Toledo Mud Hens are riding a six-game winning streak, their longest winning streak of the season. The Mud Hens earned their first sweep of the season, and first six-game sweep since busting out the brooms in Indianapolis in 2022 (9/13-9/18). The Hens outscored the Bats 45-26 in the series and out-hit Louisville 64-50 over the six-game set. The series included two thrilling walk-off wins, a combined shutout, two multi-homer games, and dominant pitching performances.

Rakin' Riley: Infielder Riley Unroe has been filling the box score as of late, collecting at least one hit in each of his last nine games. Over that stretch, Unroe is hitting 11-31 (.355) with one home run, two doubles, and four RBI along with scoring six times. After a slow start, Unroe used his five-hit game back in St. Paul on June 23 to kickstart his season. Since June 23, Unroe is 27-74 (.365) at the plate with three home runs, six doubles, and eight RBI.

Dillon Dingler hits dingers: Catcher Dillon Dingler has been scorching hot at the plate as of late. Dingler is riding a five-game hitting streak, hitting 10-19 (.545) with five home runs, two doubles, and ten RBI along with seven runs scored and five walks. Dingler has spent the week torturing the Louisville Bats, going 9-15 in the series with four home runs, two doubles, and eight RBI with six runs scored and five walks. DIngler hit Bats' pitching at an insane rate, going 20-44 (.455 BA) this season against Louisville with six home runs, 12 RBI, and three doubles and 14 runs scored.

Tork time: Infielder Spencer Torkelson has caught fire lately, going 8-23 in the series, clubbing three home runs and a double while tallying ten RBI and scoring nine runs. Torkelson was electric against the Bats this season, hitting 15-46 (.326) with six home runs and 17 RBI while scoring 14 times and drawing nine walks. Torkelson showed up and showed out on Sunday, clubbing two home runs including a grand slam and drove in seven RBI, tying Dillon Dingler for the most by a Mud Hen in one game this season.

Dominating on the mound: The Mud Hens utilized strong starting pitching during the week to complete a sweep of the Louisville Bats. Lael Lockhart and Brant Hurter especially shined during their outings. Lockhart took the win on Thursday night, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out nine batters, tying the most by a Mud Hen in a single game this season. Hurter followed up Lockhart's effort with 7.0 shutout innings on Friday night, allowing one hit and striking out six batters.

Late night donut: The Mud Hens sealed a combined shutout in the 4-0 win over the Bats on Thursday night. Lael Lockhart led the way, striking out nine batters and allowing one hit over 6.0 innings of work. PJ Poulin, Brenan Hanifee, and Sean Guenther combined to allow just two hits while striking out six batters over 3.0 sparkling innings of relief.

Walk-offs are just as sweet: The Toledo Mud Hens used two spectacular walk-off wins to take a six-game sweep over the Louisville Bats. The Hens recorded two walk-offs, but neither were on a hit. On Tuesday, the Hens won the game on an extra-innings sacrifice fly by Ryan Vilade, then on Saturday, Ryan Kreidler drew a bases loaded walk to take the victory.

Full speed ahead: The Toledo Mud Hens will hit the road for Indianapolis to do battle with the Indianapolis Indians in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 30. The Hens play five consecutive 7:05 p.m. starts Tuesday-Saturday before rounding out the series on Sunday with an afternoon game at Victory Field, beginning at 1:35 p.m.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Dillon Dingler (9-15, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 2 2B, 6 R, 5 BB, K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Lael Lockhart (W, 6.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 9 K)

Images from this story

