IronPigs Announce 2025 Home Schedule

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced their schedule for games at Coca-Cola Park for the 2025 season. Game times and the IronPigs promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced at a later date. Opening Day at Coca-Cola Park for the 2025 season will be Friday, March 28th when the IronPigs host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The IronPigs will once again be playing a 150-game season with a slate of 75 home games and 75 road games. Mondays are once again the traditional off-day in the season schedule.

Lehigh Valley will be home for Mother's Day (May 11th), Memorial Day Weekend (May 24th- May 25th), Father's Day (June 15th), Juneteenth (June 19th), and on July 3rd for pre-Independence Day festivities.

The IronPigs will be facing classic regional foes at Coca-Cola Park when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Syracuse, Worcester, Buffalo, and Rochester come to town. Norfolk and Durham also come to Coca-Cola Park for a second consecutive season. Inter-divisional play includes Columbus and Toledo swinging into Allentown as well for one series apiece.

The IronPigs end the 2025 regular season at home when they host Syracuse from Tuesday, September 16 through Sunday, September 21.

The full IronPigs home schedule is listed below:

March 28th - 30th vs. Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (Yankees)

April 8th - 13th vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)

April 22nd - April 27th vs. Columbus Clippers (Guardians)

May 6th - May 11th vs. Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox)

May 20th - May 25th vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

June 10th - June 15th vs. Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox)

June 17th - June 22nd vs. Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

July 1st - July 3rd vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees)

July 18th - July 20th vs. Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

July 22nd - July 27th vs. Norfolk Tides (Orioles)

August 5th - August 10th vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees)

August 19th-August 24th vs. Durham Bulls (Rays)

September 2nd - September 7th vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

September 16th - September 21st vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)

Season tickets and mini-plans for the 2025 season, as well as plan renewals, are available now by contacting the IronPigs front office at 610.841.PIGS.

