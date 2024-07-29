Series Preview: Toledo Mud Hens vs. Indianapolis Indians, July 30-August 4

July 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for the first time since the All-Star break with a six-game series starting Tuesday, July 30, against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The six-game set, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 4, is the club's 10th home series of the 2024 season, and is the third of four series between the two teams in 2024. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions, first pitches and more.

Toledo Mud Hens (13-14, 48-53, -4.5 GB, T-11th)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1967, 2005-06

Manager: Tim Federowicz, 1st season (48-53, .475)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: INF Jace Jung (No. 3), RHP Ty Madden (5), OF Justice Bigbie (10), C Dillon Dingler (11), LHP Brant Hurter (13), LHP Lael Lockhart (21)

With six of the Detroit Tigers' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline on their roster - five of the top 15 - the Toledo Mud Hens swept the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, in six games at Fifth Third Field last week. The series started with an 11-10 victory in 10 innings on Tuesday, when former Indians outfielder Ryan Vilade - who later was recalled by Detroit - hit a walk-off sacrifice fly. Led by Dillon Dingler going 9-for-15 and slashing .600/.700/1.533 in four games and 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson hitting .348 (8-for-23) with three home runs and 10 RBI in the six-game set, the Mud Hens won four of the contests by three-plus runs. Top prospects Lael Lockhart (6.0ip, 1h, 0r, 2bb, 9k) and Brant Hurter (7.0ip, 1h, 0r, 0bb, 6k) each dazzled in their respective starts.

While battling the elements in their previous six-game series at Victory Field from May 14-19, the Mud Hens split the set, including a pair of doubleheader splits. Parker Meadows, who is currently with Toledo on a major league rehab assignment, led the team offensively in that first series with a .500 batting average (8-for-16), seven runs, five extra-base hits, six RBI, three stolen bases and 1.750 OPS over five games. Riley Unroe (.429, 3-for-7) and Dingler (.385, 5-for-14) also found success in three games apiece.

Dingler has been the leading force for the Mud Hens all season, ranking among International League leaders in batting average (2nd, .308), slugging percentage (4th, .559) and OPS (4th, .938). Akil Baddoo is tied for second in the IL in triples (five), and Jace Jung ranks ninth in walks (57). On the bump, Bryan Sammons is among league qualifiers in batting average against (4th, .227), WHIP (6th, 1.27) and ERA (9th, 4.18).

As a team, the Mud Hens lead the IL in doubles (216) and OPS (.811) while ranking among leaders in walks (2nd, 489), on-base percentage (2nd, .361), slugging percentage (2nd, .450), total bases (4th, 1490), triples (T-4th, 20), stolen bases (T-4th, 125), batting average (5th, .263) and hits (T-5th, 871). Their pitching staff ranks third among all IL teams with 957 strikeouts.

Indianapolis Indians (13-12, 46-52, -3.5 GB, 8th)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (190-205, .481)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Mike Burrows (No. 9)

The Indians swept their first six-game series since Minor League Baseball moved to the six-game format in 2021 last week at Principal Park, home of Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate Iowa Cubs. The series began with a bang, with Seth Beer recording the first three-homer game by an Indians batter since 2001 on Tuesday. Matt Fraizer and Liover Peguero followed his feat on Wednesday, becoming just the second pair of Indians batters in the Victory Field era to hit grand slams in the same game. The sweep was sealed on Sunday thanks to a nine-run sixth inning. Alika Williams earned himself a spot on Pittsburgh's active roster after a hot week in the Hawkeye State, reaching base safely in 18 of 26 plate appearances with a .579 batting average (11-for-19) in five games. The Indians averaged 9.7 runs per game in the series. The week also featured the return of the Pirates' No. 9 prospect, Mike Burrows, who made his first start with the Indians since April 8, 2023, on Thursday and fanned five over 4.0 one-run innings.

Matt Gorski mashed against the Mud Hens during their first set at Victory Field this season, hitting .412 (7-for-17) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI. Henry Davis joined him with the long ball, hitting three with six RBI and a .368 batting average (7-for-19) over five games.

Davis (.375, 15-for-40) is riding a nine-game hitting streak since July 13 and has been one of the hottest hitters in his time with Indianapolis this season, batting .317 (44-for-139) with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 30 RBI and a 1.033 OPS in 37 games. Pittsburgh signed minor league free agent Jose Rojas last Tuesday and assigned him to Indianapolis on Thursday. The left-handed slugger launched 18 home runs in 67 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the season and ranks 10th among IL leaders with a .542 slugging percentage. Gorski is also tied for second among league leaders in triples (five). On the mound, Jake Woodford has been one of the Indians' best starters this season since being singed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent, logging a 2.29 ERA (9er/35.1ip) with 37 strikeouts and 1.02 WHIP in seven starts. He ranks among IL qualifiers in WHIP (4th, 1.24), ERA (7th, 4.02) and batting average against (9th, .255) between Charlotte and Indy.

The Indians lead the International League with a .269 batting average and rank fourth in hits (874).

Series Schedule

July 30, 7:05 PM: LHP Bryan Sammons (6-5, 4.18) vs. RHP Aaron Shortridge (1-0, 1.13)

July 31, 7:05 PM: LHP Lael Lockhart (1-3, 4.93) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (0-0, 2.25)

Aug. 1, 7:05 PM: LHP Brant Hurter (2-4, 5.80) vs. RHP Jake Woodford (2-5, 4.02)

Aug. 2, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.39)

Aug. 3, 7:05 PM: RHP Ty Madden (2-4, 9.00) vs. RHP Domingo Germán (6-4, 5.16)

Aug. 4, 1:35 PM: LHP Bryan Sammons vs. RHP Aaron Shortridge

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Holy Toledo! Dog, a hot dog topped with pulled pork, Tony Packo's Pickles & Peppers and shredded cheese. Fans can find the Holy Toledo! Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

After two long weeks without baseball at Victory Field, the 10th homestand of the 2024 season begins with the classic Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg! Fill up on your ballpark favorites when hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros are all available for just a buck. There's even more fun to be had for book lovers on Tuesday when Library Night with Pete the Cat presented by The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation takes over Victory Field to spread the joy of reading. Donate Life Indiana will also be at the ballpark for Indiana Donor Night to distribute 1,000 free thundersticks, representing the number of Hoosiers waiting for a lifesaving organ.

On Wednesday, enjoy summer fun at half the price with Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One. Enter code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting your seats to receive 50% off Box, Reserved and Lawn tickets. Wednesday night is also Chick-fil-A Night presented by Chick-fil-A of Central Indiana, giving you the opportunity to watch baseball and eat mor chikin. Receive four (4) Chick-fil-A meal vouchers ($40 value) with the purchase of four (4) Reserved tickets. This offer is valid only for tickets purchased through this link.

Come back on Thursday for Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery! Following Beer's three-homer game at Iowa on July 23, enjoy $3 draft beers throughout the night. Pepsi fountain drinks will also be available for $2. In the Center Field Plaza, Shipt will hand out 1,000 back-to-school bags containing prepackaged snacks, pencils, a stress ball, small lunch box and Shipt promo card.

As part of Faith and Fellowship Night on Friday, INDYCAR driver Sting Ray Robb will sign autographs in the Center Field Plaza from 6-6:30 PM before he and an Indianapolis Indians player share stories about their faith. End the evening with Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59.

When the weekend hits... Wackadoo! Everyone's favorite Blue and Red Heelers, Bluey and her little sister Bingo, are BACK at Victory Field - this time for two days! Join them on Saturday and Sunday during Weekend with Bluey presented by Indiana WIC for themed activities and a chance to meet the duo. How very dare you miss out!

The homestand concludes with Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer. All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission. In addition, the first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up the August giveaway item - an Indians lunch box - presented by Riley Children's Heath and Williams Comfort Air.

Notable First Pitches

July 30: Indiana Donor Network Advocate and Live Recipient Nancy Havlin

Aug. 2: INDYCAR driver Sting Ray Robb

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

