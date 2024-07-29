Triston Casas Set to Begin Rehab Assignment in Worcester

Ahead of MLB's Trade Deadline on July 30, clubs around baseball are looking to make a splash as the sport enters the final third of the regular season.

In their own way, the Worcester Red Sox are among the teams to add talent.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is set to begin a rehab assignment with Worcester on Tuesday as the club opens a six-game homestand with the Buffalo Bisons at Polar Park.

Casas was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on April 21 after injuring his midsection on a swing the previous night. Six days later, the 24-year-old was transferred to the 60-Day IL due to the severity of the injury.

The prognosis was a tear in the cartilage between his rib cage and sternum--a common injury for an athlete playing football or hockey, but not baseball. Typically, athletes subjected to frequent physical contact are more likely to sustain this type of injury. In Casas' case, his massive 6'5", 244-pound frame and quick, violent swing made his circumstance unique.

"(The doctor) pretty much chalked it up to me being so big, rotating so fast, so many times that I created a car crash within my body," Casas told reporters in late April. "It was a matter of time before this happened. He said it was something similar to like a pitcher needing Tommy John, just an inevitable thing that was going to happen sooner or later."

Recently, Casas' recovery has ramped up with Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow announcing last week that the former first rounder had begun taking full batting practice. Now, his return to Alex Cora's lineup appears imminent--but first, he'll be penciled into Chad Tracy's.

It is unclear how long Casas' rehab assignment with Worcester will be, but his recent progress has been encouraging.

Before sustaining his injury on April 20, the Florida native was batting .244/.344/.513 with six home runs in 22 games for Boston. His performance follows a breakout 2023 campaign when he slashed .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 70 walks--good enough to finish third in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Registering a team-leading .857 OPS last season, Casas became the first Red Sox rookie to top the category since Fred Lynn in 1975. He also joined Ted Williams as the only Red Sox to belt at least 25 home runs and draw 75 or more walks in their first 140 career games. Casas is the first big leaguer to do so since Juan Soto in 2018-19.

Prior to making his Major League debut with the Red Sox on September 4, 2022, Casas appeared in 81 games for Worcester, posting a .269/.382/.482 line with 12 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 23 doubles. When he makes his return to Polar Park, he is sure to bring plenty of fanfare to an already packed week in the Canal District.

