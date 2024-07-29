Harry Potter, Princess & Pirates, Two Fireworks Shows Headline Six-Day Stand vs Memphis

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls continue their twelve-game homestand at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, July 30 as they begin a six-game series versus the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds. The homestand is highlighted by Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with Tune Tuesday (July 30), a Crash/Nuke 2024 T-shirt Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans on Winning Wednesday (July 31), Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs on Throwback Thursday (August 1), Harry Potter Night with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux (August 2), Harry Potter Night with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (August 3), and Princess and Pirates Night on Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (August 4).

Tuesday, July 30 vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Tacos and Tallboys Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $5 select tallboy canned beers during Tuesday night games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tune Tuesday: Tune Tuesday returns to the DBAP, featuring a special Pop Girls playlist

Wednesday, July 31 vs Memphis (6:35pm) - Game presented by 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Crash/Nuke 2024 T-Shirt Giveaway (1st 1,500 fans): The first 1,500 fans to enter the DBAP when gates open at 5:30pm receive a Crash/Nuke 2024 T-Shirt, perfect for everyone who supports a constitutional amendment outlawing Astroturf and the designated hitter.

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, August 1 vs Memphis (6:35pm) - Game presented by Towne Properties

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024, with the exception of July 4.

Throwback Thursday: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing special Throwback Thursday uniforms paying tribute to the organization's longstanding history as the Tampa Bay Rays' Triple-A affiliate.

Friday, August 2 vs Memphis (6:35pm) - Game presented by Hillandale Golf Course in support of the H.E.A.R.T.S. Club

Harry Potter Night: Wands at the ready! The Durham Bulls are excited to host Harry Potter™ Night on August 2 & August 3 at the DBAP.

Harry Potter Night Ticket Package: Whether you belong to Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™ or Slytherin™, you can enjoy a Hogwarts™ house Bulls-branded hat & a seat to the game with a special Theme Night ticket package! Click here to learn more: https://atmilb.com/3Relg5G

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Saturday, August 3 vs Memphis (6:35pm) - Game presented by Renew Renovations

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stay after the game for the first Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls.

Sunday, August 4 vs Memphis (5:05pm) - Game presented by EmergeOrtho

Princess and Pirates Night: For fan-favorite Princess and Pirates Night returns to the DBAP, featuring appearances from some of your favorite princess and pirate characters, including Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Elsa, Anna, Jack Sparrow and Captain Hook!

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

