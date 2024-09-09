Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Toledo Mud Hens Back to Werner Park

September 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (82-54, 33-30) welcome back the Toledo Mud Hens (64-73, 29-34) to Werner Park for the second time this season, September 10 to September 15 for a six-game series after the team traveled to Memphis and played six games against the Redbirds, winning two games on the week.

The first game between the Storm Chasers and the Mud Hens is scheduled for a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch, Tuesday September 10. The next three games will be slated to start for a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch, Wednesday September 11, Thursday September 12 and Friday September 13. Heading into the weekend, game five is slated to start for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday, September 14. The six-game set between Omaha and Toledo will conclude on Sunday, September 15 with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

Highlights this week include 'Senior Bingo' presented by Aetna Medicare Solutions and Collegeville Night presented by Bellevue University and Friday will have 'Murder Mystery Night'. Saturday will be 'Fan Appreciation Night' with a Team Photo Giveaway presented by Pepsi and the Papillion Taco Guy, and the series will wrap up with 'Hispanic Heritage Day' presented by PayPal on Sunday.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, September 10

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 12:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on stormchasers.mixlr.com

Promotions:

Senior Bingo: Presented By Aetna Medicare Solutions Wednesday, September 11

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Cornival Wednesday: Join us for a carnival-like atmosphere and specialty food items! | Presented By Nebraska Spine Hospital

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to Werner Park to enjoy the game! Dogs must be registered before entering the park. Fans with dogs are invited to sit in the berm and section 101. | Presented By Merck Animal Health Thursday, September 12

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Collegeville Night: Show valid college ID and get $10 Sunbelt Bakery Home Run Porch tickets and access to our exclusive Collegeville area, featuring yard games. | Presented By Bellevue University

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concession items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each! *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account. | Presented By Pinnacle Bank Friday, September 13

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Murder Mystery Night: Join our investigation team as they solve a murder mystery during the game!

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show! | Presented By Aksarben Roofing

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery Saturday, September 14

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Fan Appreciation Night: Baseball cards to the first 250 kids, player autographs from 5:05-5:35 p.m. CT and carnival games!

Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a 2024 Storm Chasers Team Photo. | Presented By Pepsi & The Papillion Taco Guy

Bands & Brews: Enjoy live music from Joe & Tay and drink specials at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar. | Presented By J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery Sunday, September 15

Omaha vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 2:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen at stormchasers.mixlr.com

Promotions:

Hispanic Heritage Day: Celebrate the accomplishments of our Hispanic community as part of our PayPal Community Series! | Presented By PayPal

Family Funday: Featuring a balloon artist! | Presented By Nebraska Medicine

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game. | Presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket. ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, September 10

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (3-7, 5.99 ERA)

Toledo - RHP Reese Olson (MLB REHAB) (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Wednesday, September 11

Omaha - LHP Tyson Guerrero (0-1, 7.27 ERA)

Toledo - LHP Lael Lockhart (3-7, 3.60 ERA) Thursday, September 12

Omaha - LHP Noah Cameron (2-2, 2.64 ERA)

Toledo - TBD Friday, September 13

Omaha - TBD

Toledo - RHP Troy Watson (0-2, 7.52 ERA) Saturday, September 14

Omaha - RHP Dinelson Lamet (5-2, 3.46 ERA)

Toledo - RHP Jackson Jobe (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Sunday, September 15

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (3-7, 5.99 ERA)

Toledo - TBD TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The week-long series between Omaha and Toledo can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of the first and last games of the series streaming exclusively Mixlr Tuesday, September 10 and Sunday, September 15. The middle four games will air on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr on Wednesday, September 11 through Saturday September 14.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 48-39 (.506) vs. Toledo, including a 10-2 (.833) record this season. Last year, the Storm Chasers won 8 of 18 games played against the Mud Hens, including 6 of 12 at Werner Park. This week will mark the final six-game set between the Storm Chasers and Mud Hens, after Omaha took five of six from Toledo in June at Fifth Third Field and the Chasers won five of six from the Mud Hens at Werner Park in July. Since Omaha joined the International League in 2021, the Chasers lead the all-time series 35-31 (.530), with a 25-17 record at Werner Park (.595).

While no former Storm Chasers have suited up for Toledo this season, outfielder Bligh Madris has seen a great deal of success at Werner Park since 2021. Playing for Indianapolis in 2021 and 2022 and Toledo this year, Madris has appeared in 26 games at Werner Park. His 34 hits, 62 total bases, 23 runs batted in and 113 plate appearances since 2021 all rank as the most for a visiting player in that span.

Neither are active right now, but a pair of former Mud Hens have spent time with Omaha this year. Infielder Josh Lester played three games for Omaha on the Chasers' trip to Toledo in June, after playing 188 games for the Mud Hens between 2019 and 2022. Lester is currently with Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the Royals organization. Additionally, pitcher Luis Cessa made 11 appearances for Omaha earlier this season (10 starts), having previously made 7 starts for Toledo in 2015. He is now a member of the Indianapolis Indians, Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1. ¬â¹RECORD WATCH

The @OMAStormChasers enter this week's series against St. Paul with a 82-54 record, 28 games over .500. Omaha is 5 wins shy of breaking the franchise record for wins in a season of 86 wins from the 1990 Omaha Royals. The 2024 club is on pace for a 93-win season.

2. YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND IN ME

With two weeks left in the regular season, the @OMAStormChasers 28-man roster bears quite a resemblance to the team's Opening Day roster from March 29. 15 of Omaha's 28 active players were on the breaking roster, 5 pitchers and 10 hitters. 6 have been with the team all year.

3. NO LAMENTING DINELSON

One of the most reliable arms for the @OMAStormChasers recently has been long time big leaguer Dinelson Lamet. Lamet has thrown 4 quality starts, including 3 straight, with 7 straight starts of at least 5.0 innings. Dinelson is 5-2 with a 3.86 ERA for Omaha since joining in July.

4. LET'S RAVE

Leadoff hitter John Rave has arguably been the best hitter for @OMAStormChasers this year. Through Sunday, he is 2nd in the International League in extra-base hits (54), 3rd in total bases (218) and third in runs scored (87). He also leads Omaha in homers (20) and walks (60).

5. CAMERON CAN

Prior to @OMAStormChasers road trip to Memphis, LHP Noah Cameron was named the International League's Pitcher of the Month in August. He went 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA in 5 August starts and allowed only 6 ER in 31.2 IP of work with 36 K. All five of his starts were quality starts.

