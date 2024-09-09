Mud Hens Weekly No. 24: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Overall Record: 64-73, 8th, 18.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 2 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

September 2 vs. Indianapolis (12-1 Loss)

September 4 vs. Indianapolis (9-6 Loss)

September 5 vs. Indianapolis (3-2 Win/8)

September 6 vs. Indianapolis (13-9 Win)

September 7 vs. Indianapolis (9-4 Loss)

September 8 vs. Indianapolis (9-7 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

September 10 at Omaha (1:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

September 11 at Omaha (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

September 12 at Omaha (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

September 13 at Omaha (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

September 14 at Omaha (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

September 15 at Omaha (3:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Small loss, big win: The Toledo Mud Hens dropped the series to the Indianapolis Indians 4-2, but taking two wins in the series allowed the Mud Hens to secure the season series between the two teams at 13-11. This is a solid turnaround for the Hens as Toledo was 4-14 against Indianapolis in 2023. The results went in pairs, as the Indians took wins on Monday (12-1) and Wednesday (9-6), the Mud Hens took the middle two games on Thursday (3-2/8) and Friday (13-9) before the Indians took the final two games on Saturday (9-4) and Sunday (9-7).

Running into the history books: Infielder Andrew Navigato swiped third base off of former Mud Hen Luis Cessa in the third inning of Friday's win to become the first Mud Hen ever to record a 20HR/20SB season. Navigato also joins Sam Jethroe (28HR/27SB) of the 1953 Toledo Sox as the only players in Toledo baseball history to achieve the feat.

Dealin' Diaz: Reliever Miguel Diaz has been electric in the later innings for the Mud Hens, sporting a 1.27 ERA in 20 appearances since joining the Mud Hens. Diaz struck out all six batters he faced on Saturday night, including an immaculate inning, which saw all three Indianapolis batters strikeout swinging in the top of the ninth inning on nine pitches.

Playing for the good guys: Outfielders Bligh Madris and Ryan Vilade had a spectacular series against their former team. Vilade showed out, going 10-27 (.370) with one home run, two doubles, and six RBI and scoring twice. Vilade spent 2023 in Indianapolis. Meanwhile, Madris went 5-20 (.250) with two home runs, a double, and four RBI while scoring six times and maintaining a four-game hitting streak (5-15). Madris spent parts of two seasons with Indianapolis from 2021-2022.

Lashing Leonard: Infielder Eddys Leonard has continued a strong stretch since returning from the injured list. Leonard had a strong series against Indianapolis, going 8-23 (.348) with three home runs, two doubles, three RBI, and four runs scored. He is also maintaining a four-game hitting streak, going 7-17 (.412) over that stretch.

Hitting the road one last time: The Toledo Mud Hens head on the road for the final time in the 2024 season, going west for a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The Hens are 2-10 against Omaha this season. Omaha clinched the I.L. playoff spot for the first half and sit at 82-54 overall this season and are 33-30 in the second half.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Ryan Vilade (10-27, HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R, BB, 6 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Miguel Diaz (2.2 IP, H, B, 7 K, Immaculate Inning)

