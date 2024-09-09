25th Anniversary Championship Reunion this Saturday at 5:35 PM Game

September 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - On Saturday, September 14 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte Knights will commemorate a major milestone in franchise history. On this day, the Knights will celebrate the team's 25-year affiliation with the Chicago White Sox and honor the 1999 Governors' Cup Championship team. Gates will open at 4:15 p.m. for that evening's 5:35 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins). As part of an evening full of fan-friendly events, the Knights will welcome players and members of the coaching staff from that epic 1999 squad.

In 1999, the Knights established a new era in Charlotte professional baseball history as the team embarked on a new affiliation. The 1999 season was Charlotte's first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Later that year, after a historic run to the playoffs, the Knights hoisted the Governors' Cup Championship trophy in front of an electric Knights Stadium crowd on September 17, 1999.

Led by manager Tom Spencer (1999 IL Manager of the Year) and coaches Gary Ward (hitting coach), Kirk Champion (pitching coach) and Scott Johnson (trainer), the 1999 Knights posted an 82-62 record en route to the second Governors' Cup Championship in franchise history (first was in 19993). Fans will have a chance to meet Ward, Champion, and Johnson, who will be on hand for the pre-game festivities and the 5:35 p.m. game. A two-time American League All-Star (1983 and 1985), Ward spent 12 seasons in the majors as a player and 17 in Chicago's system in a coaching capacity. As a player, he was named American League Rookie of the Year by Baseball Digest in 1982. Champion spent 31 seasons in the White Sox organization, including four seasons as Charlotte's pitching coach (1999-2002). Johnson spent 35 seasons in the White Sox organization, including 15 seasons in Charlotte.

Along with the coaching staff, the Knights will also welcome back several of the players from the team. Currently, the following players are confirmed to be appearing on this very special night -- Dave Hollins, Scott Eyre, Derek Hasselhoff, Todd Rizzo, and Pat Daneker. A 1993 National League All-Star with the Philadelphia Phillies, Hollins spent 12 seasons in the majors and compiled a career .260 batting average with 112 home runs and 482 RBI. Eyre spent parts of 13 seasons in the majors as a reliever, pitching in 617 career major league games. Hasselhoff spent three seasons with the Knights (1999-2001) and is the all-time leader in games pitched in Knights franchise history with 129. Rizzo made a team-high 53 appearances with the Knights in 1999, posting a 4.06 ERA. Daneker made nine starts for the club that year and also made his MLB debut with the White Sox.

A special pre-game autograph session, presented by FSIoffice, will take place beginning at 4:15 p.m. when gates open (4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.) with the 1999 guests of honor, as well as the 2024 Charlotte Knights team. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will also receive a commemorative 1999 Charlotte Knights Championship photo giveaway, courtesy of Black Tie Bus Charters, Inc. Fans will also have a chance to enjoy another special pre-game catch on the field, thanks to Sahlen's. Following the autograph session, the Knights will host a special pre-game ceremony with the 1999 champions. After the game, the Knights will cap-off the 2024 season with a thrilling post-game fireworks show, presented by Truist. Additionally, Saturday is also CFK Night, presented by Riverstone Logistics.

Tickets for the 5:35 pm game on Saturday, September 14, as well as all games on this memorable homestand, which runs from Tuesday, September 10 through Saturday, September 14, are available now online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 704-274-8282 or in person at the Charlotte Knights ticket office located at Truist Field.

International League Stories from September 9, 2024

