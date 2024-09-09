On Deck at the Vic: Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night, Razor Shines Weekend Highlight Last 2024 Homestand

INDIANAPOLIS - In a three-way tie for second place in the International League second-half standings and 4.0 games back of the Columbus Clippers with only two weeks to play, the Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to open a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Promotions include Tuesday Dollar Menu and Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night (Sept. 10), a Wednesday Day Game (Sept. 11), Thirsty Thursday™ and Jewish Community Night (Sept. 12), Razor Shines Weekend (Sept. 13-15) with firework shows on Friday and Saturday, giveaways all weekend and Kids Eat Free Sunday for the home finale.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

The Indians will recognize the playoff-bound Indiana Fever on-field before the game, and multiple Fever players will throw ceremonial first pitches. Fans can also enjoy performances by the Pacemates and High Octane Drumline, participate in themed activations on the concourse and catch up with two of Rowdie's pals, Freddy Fever and Boomer.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Bring your shades and get ready to cheer the Indians to victory during your "offsite meeting" or afternoon off. Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, Sept. 12 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, Jewish Community Night in partnership with Chabad Lubavitch of Indiana and Jewish Community Center Indianapolis

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursdays™ at Victory Field. Satisfy your thirst with $2 fountain Pepsi products and $3 draft beers! Must be 21 years and older to purchase.

Join us in welcoming the Jewish community of central Indiana to the ballpark. Jewish stand-up comedian Jared Freid, who has shows at Helium Comedy Club over the Sept. 13-15 weekend, will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Friday, Sept. 13 - Razor Shines Weekend, Legends Baseball Card Set Giveaway and Fireworks presented by Meineke

Get ready to celebrate the legend Razor Shines, who proudly wore the No. 3 and played in 835 career games (regular season and playoffs) for the Indians from 1984-89 and 1991-93. He ranks among the Indians' all-time leaders in home runs (T-3rd, 68), RBI (4th, 404) and doubles (5th, 138), and his 10 championships with the team are more than any player in franchise history. Shines will meet fans for autographs and photos pregame from 6-6:40 PM, throw the ceremonial first pitch, and then return to the Center Field Plaza to meet fans from the top of the fourth through the end of the sixth inning.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Legends Baseball Card Set giveaway. The set features 19 Indians legends, including Shines and Hall of Famers Randy Johnson, Larry Walker and Harmon Killebrew, among others. Fireworks will start after the final out, so bring the family and have a blast.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, Sept. 14 - Razor Shines Weekend, Razor Shines Pregame Jersey Retirement Ceremony, Razor Shines Bobblehead Giveaway and Fireworks presented by Meineke

Gates open early at 5 PM as the Indians prepare to do something the organization has never done in its 122-year history - retire the jersey number of a former player. Razor Shines' jersey retirement ceremony begins at 6 PM.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead giveaway of Shines that includes a recording of former public address announcer Kurt Hunt and his famous introduction of RRRazor Shines before his at-bats at Bush Stadium.

Stick around after the game for the last fireworks show of the summer.

Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Sunday, Sept. 15 - Razor Shines Weekend and Razor Shines Youth T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Meineke, Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air, Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka

On the final day of the weekend celebration for No. 3, Razor Shines will sign autographs and take photos with fans pregame from 12:30-1:10 PM in the Center Field Plaza. After throwing the ceremonial first pitch, he will return to the same location to meet fans from the top of the second through the end of the fourth inning.

The first 1,000 kids 14 and under through the gates will receive a youth XL Razor Shines T-Shirt giveaway.

Lunch is on us! All kids 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® with price of admission.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) Rowdie hat, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

All dog tickets are sold out for the last Bark in the Park game of the season.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are still available for the final homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

