Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate

September 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are bringing the curtain down on a tremendous 15th season at Coolray Field by honoring the devoted fans that made it possible with Fan Appreciation Week from September 10-15. The final homestand of the year is a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons.

The jam-packed homestand features two T-Shirt Giveaways (September 10 and 14), two Postgame Fireworks shows (September 12 and 13), a Specialty Jersey night (Rescue: Hi-Surf Night on September 12), Fan Appreciation Night (featuring Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper on September 13), and E.R.A.s Day (September 15).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, September 10 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans at Coolray Field will collect a limited gray Shirsey (size XL only) current Atlanta Braves' third base coach and former Gwinnett player and manager Matt Tuiasosopo. Four random fans will receive a Shirsey signed by Matt Tuiasosopo.

Wednesday, September 11 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m.

Education Day: For the final time in 2024, the Stripers will welcome area students to take in a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

Naturalization Ceremony: The Honorable Judge Richard W. Story will swear in 50 new citizens of the United States in a ceremony at 11:15 a.m. at Coolray Field.

Half-Price Wednesday: Get Stripers tickets for half-price for the final Wednesday game of the season.

Thursday, September 12 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

College I.D. Night: College students with a valid college I.D. card can purchase Field Box seats for just $10.

Frank 'N Stein Pack: The popular promotion makes its annual appearance. Each pack includes a ticket, a hot dog, a bag of pretzels, five sample pours in the Coca-Cola Front Porch, and the coveted Stripers beer stein for just $35.

Rescue: Hi-Surf Night (presented by FOX 5): Surfs up! Join the Stripers for a night of beach-themed fun as they debut specialty jerseys for Rescue: Hi-Surf, a brand-new show on FOX.

Rescue: Hi-Surf Night Jersey Auction: Stripers fans will have the opportunity to bid on signed, game-worn Rescue: Hi-Surf jerseys that will be presented by the players following the game. Proceeds from the auction will be split between The United States Lifesaving Association, which represents America's beach lifeguards and open-water rescuers, and Apalachee High School.

Fan Appreciation Fireworks: A special Thursday edition of our postgame Fireworks display, set to beach-themed music!

Friday, September 13 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: Without Stripers fans, there would be no Stripers baseball. Everything we do is for you, the fans. The night will feature fan giveaways every half-inning. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of a night filled with camaraderie, excitement, and heartfelt appreciation.

Fireworks Friday: After a night of entertaining baseball, the Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Saturday, September 14 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Hispanic Flags T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce): To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Stripers are giving away a t-shirt to the first 1,750 fans at Coolray Field (size M & XL only) that reflects the proud heritage of our country's Hispanic population with our name made of flags of various nations.

Xolos de Gwinnett: As part of Hispanic Heritage month, the Stripers will be clad in the lively colors of their Xolos de Gwinnett uniforms for the last time in 2024. The season-long Xolos de Gwinnett games honor the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión. The game will also feature surprise appearances from Hispanic-themed TV show and movie characters.

DJ Appearance and Face Painting: The Stripers are filling out the last Xolos de Gwinnett game with latin music from a live DJ and face painting from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, September 15 - Stripers vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). The game will also feature FREE admission to the Primrose Kids Zone in the left field concourse.

Team Poster Giveaway: The first 500 fans to Coolray Field can commemorate the season with the Stripers with a team photo.

E.R.A.s Day: Calling all Swifties! Red-out Coolray Field for the final home game of the season and join us for a day filled with friendship bracelets and pop music at the ballpark.

Taylor T-Shirt Pack: Be one of 100 fans to purchase the Taylor T-Shirt Package which features a limited "In My Stripers Era" T-Shirt and a field box ticket for just $30.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

