Series Preview: Rochester Red Wings vs. Indianapolis Indians, September 10-15

September 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their final homestand of the 2024 season on Tuesday, Sept. 10, against the Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The six-game series concludes with the Indians' home finale at Victory Field on Sunday, Sept. 15. This is the last of two series between the two teams this season. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions, first pitches and more.

Rochester Red Wings (34-29, 72-64, -6.5 GB, 6th)

2023: 66-80, 18th

International League Championships: 1939, 1952, 1955-56, 1964, 1971, 1974, 1988, 1990, 1997

Manager: Matthew LeCroy, 4th season (254-302, .457)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: INF Brady House (No. 2), OF Robert Hassell III (13), RHP Tyler Stuart (19), RHP Jackson Rutledge (27), OF Andrew Pinckney (28), RHP Orlando Ribalta (29), RHP Brad Lord (30)-

The Rochester Red Wings dropped from second place and just 1.5 games behind first-place Columbus on Aug. 22 to their current standing with a 4-11 stretch from Aug. 23-Sept. 8 that included three losses at Lehigh Valley, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, a six-game split at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and five losses in six games to Worcester, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at Innovative Field in Rochester, N.Y. Both Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester are currently tied with Indianapolis for second place. Jackson Cluff led the charge for the Red Wings, hitting .357 (5-for-14) with a double, home run and three RBI across four games during the series against Worcester.

In the first series of the second half from June 25-30, Rochester took five of six games against the Indians at Innovative Field, including a pair of walk-off victories during a doubleheader on June 27. They outscored the Indians 42-36, with former No. 1 prospect James Wood leading the charge with a .417 batting average (5-for-12) in his final Triple-A games prior to making his MLB debut. Dylan Crews, also a consensus top five prospect in professional baseball, hit .350 (7-for-20) with two doubles, a home run and six RBI in the set.

On the season, Travis Blankenhorn ranks among International League leaders in home runs (T-2nd, 26), extra-base hits (T-5th, 50) and slugging percentage (10th, .499), but he elected free agency today and is no longer on the Red Wings' roster. Darren Baker also ranks among league leaders in stolen bases (3rd, 38) and hits (T-7th, 124), but he was summoned to the big leagues when rosters expanded on Sept. 1. In the rotation, Thaddeus Ward ranks among qualifiers in games started (T-3rd, 26) and batting average against (5th, .256), and Jackson Rutledge is tied for the ninth-most strikeouts with 116. Closer Rico Garcia paces the league with 19 saves.

As a team, the Red Wings' offense ranks second in the IL in fewest strikeouts (1,083) and sacrifice bunts (21). Their pitching staff's 5.25 ERA (672er/1,151.0ip) is the highest among IL teams, and they've struck out the fewest batters (1,057).

Indianapolis Indians (36-26, 69-66, -4.0 GB, T-2nd)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (213-219, .493)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), RHP Thomas Harrington (5), INF Nick Yorke (6), RHP Mike Burrows (16)

The Indians return to Victory Field after taking four of six games at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio, home of the Mud Hens, last week. They have gone 18-7 since Aug. 13, which is tied with High-A Hudson Valley, Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Worcester for the most wins in minor league baseball during that stretch. Those 25 games also include a 13-1 record at Victory Field.

Among players on Indy's active roster, Joshua Palacios raked against the Red Wings at Innovative Field earlier this season, In five games, he hit .450 (9-for-20) with four runs, two doubles and four RBI. Liover Peguero joined him with a hot week, hitting .368 (7-for-19) with six runs, one double, one home run and five RBI, Ji Hwan Bae hit .364 (8-for-22) in five contests and Seth Beer logged a team-leading eight RBI in five games that week. Jake Woodford tossed 5.1 one-run innings with no walks and eight strikeouts in his lone start of the series.

Indianapolis' starting rotation is led by a pair of prospects ranked among MLB Pipeline's top 100, Bubba Chander (No. 40) and Thomas Harrington (No. 98). Since making his Triple-A debut on Aug. 9, Chandler ranks among league qualifiers in batting average against (2nd, .178), strikeouts (T-2nd, 36), ERA (3rd, 1.93) and WHIP (6th, 1.04). Harrington has been equally as good since his Triple-A debut on Aug. 4 and paces the league with a 0.84 WHIP while also ranking tied for seventh in batting average against (.203). Matt Gorski ranks among full-season IL leaders in slugging percentage (2nd, .538), extra-base hits (T-5th, 50) and home runs (T-8th, 21), and Peguero is tied for eighth in RBI (75). Since joining the Indians' lineup on July 31, Nick Yorke ranks among leaders in doubles (1st, 16), hits (T-1st, 46), batting average (3rd, .359), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 17), total bases (T-5th, 65) and on-base percentage (8th, .428).

The Indians lead the IL in batting average (.268) and rank among team leaders in doubles (T-2nd, 265) and hits (3rd, 1,207). Indianapolis' pitching ranks fourth in fewest walks (527).

Series Schedule

Sept. 10, 6:35 PM: LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-5, 4.52) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (3-0, 1.93)

Sept. 11: 1:35 PM: RHP Spenser Watkins (7-6, 4.49) vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (3-1, 3.67)

Sept. 12, 6:35 PM: RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-9, 7.16) vs. TBD

Sept. 13, 7:05 PM: RHP Thaddeus Ward (8-5, 5.47) vs. TBD

Sept. 14, 6:35 PM: RHP Brad Lord (2-3, 4.00) vs. TBD

Sept. 15: 1:35 PM: RHP Tyler Stuart (1-1, 7.56) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 4.03)

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Rochester Red Hot, a hot dog topped with chili, potato sticks and diced onions. Fans can find them at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Section 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

The last homestand of the season tips off with the Indiana Fever and ends with RRRRRazor Shines!

The series begins with an appearance by the playoff-bound Indiana Fever on Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night. Throughout the game, you can enjoy performances by the Pacemates and High Octane Drumline, Pacers and Fever themed in-game entertainment and appearances by Rowdie's pals, Freddy Fever and Boomer! Plus, get revved up while enjoying a feast thanks to the Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg! Devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros all night long when each item is priced at just a buck.

The next day, soak up summer weather while it's still here and add a midday baseball game under the sun to your week! Our final Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial is slated to begin at 1:35 PM.

Start the weekend early and join us for unbeatable drink specials ($3 draft beers, $2 fountain Pepsi products) during Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery. On Thursday we also welcome the Jewish community of central Indiana to Victory Field for Jewish Community Night, in partnership with Chabad Indiana and JCC Indianapolis.

During the final three home games of the 2024 season, we recognize the Indianapolis Indians legend who wore No. 3 for parts of nine seasons in the Circle City, Razor Shines, on Razor Shines Weekend presented by Meineke. The premier event of the weekend happens Saturday, when the organization will retire Shines' No. 3 jersey number during a pregame ceremony beginning at 6 PM. This will be the first time in the Indianapolis Indians' 122-year history that the organization will retire the jersey number of a former player, so you won't want to miss it!

On Friday and Sunday, come and meet Shines himself when he signs autographs in the Center Field Plaza before and during the games, and stick around after the final out on Friday and Saturday for postgame fireworks. The weekend is also packed with pregame giveaways, including a Legends Baseball Card Set (first 1,000 fans on Friday), a Razor Shines Bobblehead (first 1,000 fans on Saturday) and a Razor Shines T-Shirt (first 1,000 fans 14 and under on Sunday).

As always, Sundays at Victory Field are for the kids! Lunch is on us for all kids 14 and under thanks to the Kids Eat Free Sunday deal presented by Meijer. Knot Hole Kids Club members will also have their last chance to pick up the final giveaway item of the year, a Rowdie hat, provided by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air (first 250 members).

Notable First Pitches

Sept. 10: Indiana Fever players Kelsey Mitchell, Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales

Sept. 12: Stand-up comedian Jared Freid

Sept. 13-15: Former Indianapolis Indian Razor Shines

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

