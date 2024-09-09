Former Jumbo Shrimp Bachar Debuts for Marlins

September 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp reliever Lake Bachar made his major league debut Sunday afternoon for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park.

Bachar entered the game in relief for Edward Cabrera in the bottom of the eighth. He struck out the side en route to the Marlins 10-1 win over the Phillies.

A native of Winfield, Illinois, Bachar started the 2024 season with Triple-A El Paso. He made 46 appearances, including one start for the Chihuahuas, posting a 6-3 record. In 71.2 innings, he allowed 34 runs, 31 earned runs for a 3.89 ERA while striking out 85 against 32 walks. He was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on September 3, 2023 from the Padres. He made one appearance with Jacksonville tossing one frame against the Louisville Bats on September 5.

Bachar was originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB draft. That same year, he threw for the AZL Padres making 10 appearances, five starts. In 28.2 innings, he allowed 11 runs, 11 earned runs for a 3.45 ERA with a 1-2 record. He struck out 35 against just six walks. That same year, he pitched for both Low-A Fort Wayne and High-A Lake Elsinore but only appeared in five total games between both levels.

In 2017, the righty spent most of the season with Low-A Fort Wayne. He appeared in seven games, six starts and totaled 37.2 innings with a 4-1 record. He allowed 21 runs, 17 earned runs for a 4.06 ERA while striking out 28 against just six walks.

After starting 2018 with High-A Lake Elsinore and posting a 1.91 ERA in seven appearances, he was promoted to Double-A San Antonio. With the Missions, Bachar made 20 appearances, 14 starts and threw 87.0 innings. He went 3-7 with a 5.59 ERA.

In 2019, the Illinois native returned to the Texas League but this time with the Amarillo Sod Poodles. With the Sod Poodles, Bachar went 8-4, posting a 3.98 ERA in 126.2 innings. He allowed 62 runs, 56 earned runs while striking out 126 against 58 walks. He held Texas League opponents to a .259 batting average against.

After not pitching in 2020 or 2021, Bachar returned to the mound in 2022. In his return, he started with Double-A San Antonio going 5-3 in 27 appearances, seven starts. He allowed 35 runs, 31 earned runs in 45.1 innings for a 6.15 ERA.

Bachar's fourth stint in Double-A came in 2023 and he dominated out of the bullpen. He made 42 appearances, going 5-1 with a 2.69 ERA in 72.2 innings for San Antonio. He allowed 22 runs, 18 earned runs with 69 strikeouts and 25 walks. Opponents struggled against the right-hander, posting a .234 batting average against.

Bachar is the 1,006th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 10th Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to debut in the majors, following catcher Jhonny Pereda (April 17, Marlins), right-handers Roddery Muñoz (April 20, Marlins), Anthony Maldonado (April 24, Marlins), Emmanuel Ramírez (April 28, Marlins), Eli Villalobos (May 5, Marlins), Valente Bellozo (June 26, Marlins) and Sean Reynolds (July 14, Padres), left-hander Austin Kitchen (July 30, Marlins), outfielder Griffin Conine (August 26, Marlins) and infielder Javier Sanoja (September 7, Marlins).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.