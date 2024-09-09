Escarra Honored by International League

MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for September 2-8 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's JC Escarra was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Week. The RailRiders won five-out-of six games in their road series at the Syracuse Mets last week thanks, in large part, to Escarra's efforts.

Escarra went 8-for-17 to bat .471 in five games. The lefty hit six home runs to help drive in a dozen runs, a fifth of the RailRiders runs scored in the series. He also scored nine of his own while walking three times.

In the series opener, he doubled and walked before homering in his final plate appearance of the evening. He began Wednesday's contest with another two long balls, recording one in three consecutive at-bats. The 29-year-old swatted home runs on Friday and Saturday, again in his first at-bats of the day. In the series finale, Escarra launched a grand slam for his sixth homer of the week.

Escarra was originally selected by Baltimore in the 15th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. After being released before the 2022 season, he played in independent ball and internationally before New York signed him as a free agent in 2024. Escarra began the season with Double-A Somerset before being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 19. He has played in 41 games for the RailRiders, working a .305 average. Escarra has split time between catcher, his primary position, and first base. He averages around a 20% caught stealing rate.

Escarra joins Pitchers-of-the-Week Clayton Beeter (April 8-14) and Edgar Barclay (July 29 - August 4) as RailRiders' IL weekly honorees this year. Escarra is the first SWB position player to nab a weekly award since Estevan Florial in late June to early July of the 2022 season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins its final homestand of the 2024 season Tuesday night against Lehigh Valley. The RailRiders are four games back of the Columbus Clippers heading into the final two series of the season. For tickets to games against the IronPigs this week or for promotional information, visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

