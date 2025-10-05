Olivia Moultrie on Christine Sinclair's Impact and Scoring a Brace

Published on October 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







"I thought about her when [the goal] went in."

Olivia Moultrie on scoring goals, scoring them for Christine Sinclair, and how the atmosphere in Providence Park powered them to victory.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







