Oklahoma City Holds off Isotopes, 8-6

April 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - For the second game in-a-row the Isotopes ninth inning rally came up short as the Dodgers won, 8-6, their second-straight Thursday afternoon at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

- The Isotopes have lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season, the other also happening at home when the club lost three-straight to Salt Lake.

-Coco Montes extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a walk. His streak is tied for the 5th-longest active streak in all of Triple-A and tied for the 2nd-longest in the PCL. During the span he is slashing .385 (25x65) with seven doubles, two triples, four homers, 18 RBI and 11 walks.

-Aaron Schunk extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a homer and a walk. He has three homers in his last five games.

-Daniel Montano connected on a two-run blast in the second frame for his first career Triple-A homer. It was his first game with an extra-base hit since tallying a double and homer on April 9 vs. Salt Lake.

-Brenton Doyle belted his fourth homer of the year, a solo shot, and second in three games. He has a three-game hitting streak (6x13).

-Michael Toglia recorded his fifth multi-hit effort of the year and second-straight. It was his first back-to-back games with multiple hits since Sept. 7 & 9, 2022, with Colorado. He also has a modest five-game hitting streak (7x17, six singles and a double).

-Grayson Greiner threw out Bryson Brigman attempting to steal second base in the second frame, the first runner thrown out trying to steal this year by an Isotopes catcher. Opposing clubs are now 18-for-19 in stolen base attempts.

-Manager Pedro Lopez was ejected in the fifth frame, the first Isotopes player or coach to be ejected in 2023.

-Albuquerque relented three runs in the third frame. The Isotopes pitching staff has allowed 25 first inning runs on the year, the most in all of Triple-A.

-Michael Reed and Jahmai Jones hit back-to-back homers in the sixth, the second opposing duo to complete the feat this year (April 13 at El Paso: Alfonso Rivas and Yorman Rodriguez).

-Isotopes hitters struck out 16 times, the most in a game this season and most since Sept. 2, 2022, when Sugar Land also fanned 16 Albuquerque hitters.

-Peter Lambert was charged with his first loss of the season after allowing three runs on two hits and three walks with four punchouts over 3.0 innings. The three runs were a season high.

-Josh Rogers allowed a season-high five runs. It was the most runs he's allowed in a game since surrendering five Aug. 10, 2022, with Triple-A Jacksonville.

-The Isotopes did not commit an error for the 11th game this season. They have the 9th fewest errors in all of Triple-A (11)

-After starting the season hitting .545 (12x22) with nine RBI, three doubles and two homers, Daniel Cope is 0-for-7 with one walk and five strikeouts in his last two games.

-Logan Allen fanned three hitters over 2.0 innings of work. He has struck out 17 batters over 13.1 innings.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Dodgers will square off in game four of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is scheduled to start Phillips Valdez while Oklahoma City is slated to start Dylan Covey. The first Fireworks Show of the 2023 season will also be held after the completion of the game, weather permitting.

