Dodgers Build Lead, Fend off Albuquerque

April 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







In a script similar to the night before, the Oklahoma City Dodgers built a sizable lead through the first half of the game before having to fend off the Albuquerque Isotopes in a tight win, 8-6, Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers (13-5) scored three runs in first inning, with each of the game's first four batters reaching base, capped with a bases-clearing double by Hunter Feduccia. OKC led, 3-2, in the fifth inning before adding a run on a sacrifice fly to deep right-center field, as Drew Avans scored all the way from second base on the play. In the sixth inning, Michael Reed and Jahmai Jones hit back-to-back homers to give the Dodgers their biggest lead yet at 7-2. The Dodgers were in front, 8-5, entering the bottom of the ninth inning, and Albuquerque (10-8) proceeded to load the bases with none out. Following a strikeout, a RBI single trimmed the Dodgers' lead to two runs. Dodgers reliever Adam Kolarek then induced a ground ball double play to end the game.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have escaped Isotopes Park with a two-run win in each of the last two games, with the game ending during a plate appearance with the bases loaded each time. With the victory, the Dodgers improved to 13-5, which is the team's second-best start through 18 games during the Bricktown era (since 1998).

-Hunter Feduccia recorded his third straight game with at least four RBI, finishing 2-for-5 with two doubles. Through the first three games of the current series in Albuquerque, Feduccia is 10-for-15 with two home runs, three doubles and 13 RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin made his first start on a Major League Rehab Assignment as he recovers from a left ankle injury. Gonsolin pitched three-plus innings and allowed two runs and one hit - a home run - with two walks and seven strikeouts. He threw 57 pitches, with 35 strikes.

-Michael Reed and Jahmai Jones hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, marking the second time this season OKC has hit consecutive homers.

-Michael Busch went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. He's reached base in each of OKC's first 18 games of the season and has the longest on-base streak in the PCL to start 2023. Busch has hit safely in 16 of his first 18 games and has at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .358 (19x53) with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI.

-The OKC pitching staff set a season high with 16 strikeouts and recorded 15 of their first 19 outs via strikeout.

-Shortstop Bryson Brigman made his team debut and went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, Brigman is off to a 9-for-15 start this season.

What's Next: The Dodgers will see what's in store next in Albuquerque when the play the Isotopes beginning at 7:35 p.m. CT Friday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

