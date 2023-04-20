Dodgers Beat Isotopes, 15-13

The Oklahoma City Dodgers jumped out to a big early lead and held off a furious Albuquerque Isotopes' rally to claim a 15-13 victory Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers (12-5) scored two in the first inning with a two-out single from Ryan Ward. Drew Avans then swatted his third home run of the season to give OKC a 5-0 lead in the second. After scoring 11 runs in the first four innings, Albuquerque got its chance to respond. The Isotopes (10-7) scored two runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to make it 11-6. The Dodgers responded in the top of the sixth with four runs of their own, three of which came on a Hunter Feduccia home run. Albuquerque slowly chiseled away at the deficit with two runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh. Trailing, 15-9, entering the bottom of the ninth, the Isotopes scored four runs and had the bases loaded with two outs when Jonathan Morales flied out to the warning track in left field to end the game.

Of Note:

-After setting a season high with 15 hits Tuesday, the Dodgers' offense surpassed that total with 17 hits and scored in double digits for the fifth time this season.

-Hunter Feduccia went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, two singles, a walk and a total of four RBI. Through the first two games of the series in Albuquerque, Feduccia is 8-for-10 with two home runs, a double and nine RBI.

-Six Dodgers collected multiple hits with Ryan Ward notching a game-high and season-high four hits with four RBI. Hunter Feduccia and Patrick Mazeika both recorded three hits while Drew Avans, Michael Busch and Devin Mann all had two hits.

-Drew Avans reached base four times with two hits and two walks, and he became the first OKC player to score four runs in a game this season. He hit a three-run homer in the second inning for his third home run of the season.

-Michael Busch went 2-4 with two singles and has now reached base in each of OKC's first 17 games of the season and has the longest on-base streak in the PCL to start 2023. Busch has hit safely in 15 of his first 17 games and has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .367 (18x49) with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI.

-Devin Mann ripped two doubles and scored three runs. Over the last four games Mann is 6-for-15 with five doubles, collected at least one double in each game.

-The 13 runs allowed are the second-most during a win for OKC during the team's Bricktown era. The only time OKC won when allowing more runs was in a 17-14 victory over Memphis on Aug. 26, 2004. The 28 total runs were the most in a game since May 30, 2021 when the Dodgers won, 20-9, in El Paso.

- The gametime of three hours, 30 minutes set a new season high for OKC this season. The previous high for a nine-inning game was three hours, six minutes on March 31 against Tacoma.

What's Next: The Dodgers have a quick turnaround when they meet the Isotopes for a matinee at 12:05 p.m. CT Thursday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

