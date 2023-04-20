Notting-wham: R catcher goes yard twice in win

Tacoma, WA - Adorned in their "La Familia de Tacoma" threads for the first time in 2023 on Wednesday (Copa de la Diversion), the Tacoma Rainiers (9-7) improved to 6-1 at home with a 7-4 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (6-11). By taking the first two games of this weeklong series at Cheney Stadium, the Rainiers have won six of eight against El Paso dating to last season and have evened the all-time series at 58-58 (since 2014).

Tacoma went ahead 3-0 early, the 11th time in 16 games this season the Rainiers have scored first. Zach DeLoach (RF) began the home second inning with a double, and scored a batter later when catcher Jacob Nottingham blasted his first homer of the season to left field. In the third Taylor Trammell (LF) led off with an infield single, later scoring on a Cade Marlowe (CF) double pulled up the line in right.

An eight-batter El Paso fourth evened the score 3-3. Former Rainier Tim Lopes (2B) led off with a solo homer (3); two walks, a double, an RBI ground out and an error followed for two more runs. The tie was short-lived: Consecutive singles in the bottom of the fourth from Mason McCoy (SS) and Pat Valaika (1B) led to a Trammell sac fly and a 4-3 Tacoma advantage.

Starting for the first time this season, RHP Konner Wade worked 4.0 IP for Tacoma: 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.

With the game square again, 4-4 in the fifth, Jake Scheiner (3B) worked a one-out walk and waited for Nottingham's second two-run homer of the night, another to left field. DH Brian O'Keefe hit his sixth homer in the sixth, a solo shot to centerfield to equal Scheiner for the club lead, extending Tacoma's lead to 7-4 with the final run of the ballgame. O'Keefe's bomb was the furthest-traveling ball of the night (404 feet) as well as the game's hardest-hit (104.9 MPH).

Rainiers right-handers Taylor Williams and Matt Festa (save, 3 K) each fired 2.0 scoreless innings to wrap it up.

The midpoint of this weeklong set will be Thursday at Cheney Stadium, a 7:05 p.m. PT first pitch. El Paso is scheduled to start RHP Angel Sanchez, on what will likely be a bullpen day for Tacoma.

