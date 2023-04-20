'Cats Strike Out 12 in Defeat
April 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Round Rock Express got only four hits on Thursday night at Sutter Health Park, but one of them turned the tides. A two-out, two-run double by Jonathan Ornellas in the seventh inning was the deciding factor in a 2-1 game as the Sacramento River Cats dropped their third straight home contest.
Sacramento's lone run came in the third inning as Gary Sanchez delivered a two-out RBI single to right-center to give the River Cats a 1-0 lead. It was the only run allowed by Round Rock starter Cody Bradford (4-0), who picked up the win in an outstanding effort, going seven innings and allowing five hits while walking two and striking out five.
River Cats starter Kyle Harrison worked three scoreless innings while walking three and striking out five, including escaping a bases loaded jam in the third. Ryan Walker followed with two perfect innings while striking out two.
Daniel Tillo (0-1) made his River Cats season debut to start the sixth and worked around a leadoff double and a walk. In the seventh, Tillo would walk two of the first three hitters and exit with one out in favor of Melvin Adon. Adon, with two outs, would surrender the two-run double to Ornellas that gave the Express a 2-1 advantage.
Tillo was charged with the two runs and suffered the loss in the contest.
John King (SV, 1) worked around a single and a walk in the eighth and set the side down quickly in order in the ninth to earn his first career save.
The River Cats and Express play the fourth game of their series on Friday night at Sutter Health Park. Keaton Winn (0-0, 6.75 ERA) makes the start for Sacramento, opposed by right-hander Kyle Cody (0-1, 5.79 ERA) for Round Rock. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. PDT.
