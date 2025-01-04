OKE Stops 24 Shots in 5-0 Shutout Against Soo

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday, January 4th by a score of 5-0 for their third straight victory. Michael Misa had a three-point night tallying two goals and an assist, while Kristian Epperson had a four-point night with a goal and three assists. Andrew Oke was the starting goaltender for the Spirit recording 24 saves on 24 shots for his first shutout of the season. Charlie Schenkel got the start in net for the Soo tallying 38 saves on 42 shots.

After some back and forth passing, Kristian Epperson found Michael Misa in front of an open Soo net and Misa tapped in his 31st goal of the season. Epperson and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists as the Spirit took a 1-0 lead 4:13 into the game.

After 1: SAG 1 - 0 SOO (Total Shots: 15 - 6)

The Spirit added on to their lead in the second as Kristian Epperson put a nice move on a defender to get into the Soo zone and fired a shot through the five-hole of Schenkel. James Guo and Ethan Hay recorded the assists.

Just 41 seconds later, Michael Misa buried a shot from the left faceoff circle eight seconds into a power play for his second goal of the night. Zayne Parekh and Kristan Epperson tallied the assists as Saginaw grew their lead to 3-0.

After 2: SAG 3 - 0 SOO (2nd Period Shots: 14 - 10 Totals Shots: 29 - 16)

With 4:34 left in the third period, Calem Mangone tapped a pass from Kristian Epperson into the empty Greyhounds net. Epperson and PJ Forgione got the assists as the Spirit went up 4-0.

Saginaw capitalized again while on the powerplay late in the game. Nic Sima fired a one timer on net which was deflected into the back of the goal by Carson Harmer. Sima and Calem Mangone picked up the assists.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 0 SOO (3rd Period Shots: 13 - 8 Total Shots: 43 - 24)

Powerplays: SAG 2/3 SOO 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (24 Saves / 24 Shots W) SOO Charlie Schenkel (38 Saves / 42 Shots L)

Saginaw travels to Niagara to face the IceDogs on Thursday, January 9th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

