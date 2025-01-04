Game Notes: Kingston at Barrie - Jan 4/25

January 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

After an outstanding come from behind victory over the Oshawa Generals last night, the Kingston Frontenacs travel to Barrie tonight to do battle with the Colts. Barrie heads into tonight as the leaders of the OHL's Eastern Conference with 50 points, with the Frontenacs looking to gain some ground as the black and gold currently sit in 5th place with 45 points.

It remains to be seen if Barrie will get Cole Beaudoin and Beau Akey back in the lineup after Team Canada's elimination from the World Juniors, but even without those two; the Colts are still among the league's best. They're one of the best defensive teams in the league with only 101 goals against and feature some strong depth all throughout their lineup. Tonight will be another big test for Kingston.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Kingston and Barrie have only faced off once so far this season, with Barrie winning 5-4

Going back to last season, the two sides split the season series with both teams notching two wins

Cedrick Guindon enters tonight with 99 career goals, just one away from the century mark

A Strong Road Game is Needed

The Frontenacs are undefeated in 2025 so far, with two big time wins over Eastern Conference opponents in Brampton and Oshawa; both in come from behind wins without a few regulars in the lineup. Emil Pieniniemi and Tuomas Uronen are still with Team Finland at the World Juniors, while Maleek McGowan and Mason Vaccari are dealing with injuries; so the Frontenacs depth was tested and they've stepped up and answered the call so far.

Kieren Dervin had a big performance against Brampton, Ben Pickell has stepped up with some goals in big moments, the Frontenacs defensive corps as a whole has stepped up with two minute eating defensemen out of the lineup. There's lots of praise to go around, but Kingston needs to keep it going against a rested Barrie Colts team. The Colts had the night off last night, so the Frontenacs will head to Barrie coming off of a gritty game against Oshawa and has to deal with the travel. Just another test for this Kingston team. We'll see if they can answer the call and deliver another big time performance against one of the best team's in the OHL.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Quinton Burns

The captain has stepped up magnificently since Emil Pieniniemi and Maleek McGowan have been out of the lineup. Already playing big minutes this season, Burns has been asked to eat up even more minutes and he's delivered and then some. Burns has been shutting down the opposition's top units, and is even at a point per game since Pieniniemi and McGowan have been out. Burns has been leading by example and will be looking to do more of the same on the road tonight in Barrie.

Barrie - Kashawn Aitcheson

A huge jump in development over this past summer has put Kashawn Aitcheson in the spotlight as he heads into his first year of NHL Draft eligibility. A shining star for the Colts this season, the 6'1, 198lbs defenseman from Toronto, ON has 25 points in 33 games and isn't afraid to throw his weight around either. Aitcheson is heavily projected to be a first round choice at the NHL Draft, and will be looking to add to his point totals and help his Colts get another two points in the standings tonight.

