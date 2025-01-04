Game Postponed: January 4th vs Kingston

January 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Tonight's game vs the Kingston Frontenacs has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later date. Any fans who have purchased tickets for tonight's game will be valid for the rescheduled game date. Once a rescheduled date has been set, it will be announced via our social media channels.

