Game Postponed: January 4th vs Kingston
January 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
Tonight's game vs the Kingston Frontenacs has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later date. Any fans who have purchased tickets for tonight's game will be valid for the rescheduled game date. Once a rescheduled date has been set, it will be announced via our social media channels.
