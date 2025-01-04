OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Owen Sound and Niagara
January 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tonight, Saturday January 4, between the Owen Sound Attack and visiting Niagara IceDogs has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.
The game will be rescheduled on a date still to be determined.
