OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Barrie and Kingston

January 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tonight, Saturday January 4, between the Barrie Colts and visiting Kingston Frontenacs has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.

The game will be rescheduled on a date still to be determined.

