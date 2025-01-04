Game Day, Game 37, Firebirds at Steelheads - 4 p.m.

January 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 37 - Firebirds at Steelheads

CAA Centre

Brampton, Ontario

4 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Josh Colosimo had a goal and three assists, five Firebirds recorded multi-point games and Flint hammered the Ottawa 67's, 8-1, on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Eight goals matched the most the Birds have had in a single game this season and seven goals was the largest winning margin of the season.

BUSY BUNCH: Saturday's game is the second of three games in three days for the Firebirds. Flint was at home against Ottawa on Friday, plays in Brampton against the Steelheads on Saturday afternoon, then will journey to Oshawa for a Sunday matinee with the Generals. It is also the fifth game in a stretch of nine games in 15 days, which began on December 28. Flint is 2-2-0-0 during the nine in 15 stretch thus far.

SHOTS AND A LACK OF SHOTS: The Firebirds set a new season-high with 47 shots on goal in the 8-1 win over the Ottawa 67's. Flint outshot Ottawa, 47-10, with 10 shots also being the fewest the Firebirds have allowed in a game. The Birds hung 19 shots in the second period, the most they have had in a single period this season. Flint allows only 26.58 shots per game on average, the fewest shots against per game in the OHL.

STAY HOT: Connor Clattenburg scored on the power play on Friday night against Ottawa, extending his point streak to seven games. Clattenburg has six goals and four assists during his point streak, which is the longest streak by a Firebird this season.. Clattenburg also has points 11 of his past 12 games and now leads the team with 13 goals.

IMPROVED PK: The Firebirds went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill on Friday night and are now 25-for-27 on the penalty kill during their past seven games. Flint's PK success rate has risen from 72.2% to 76.2% during that seven-game stretch.

ODDS AND ENDS: Josh Colosimo's four points on Friday were the first four points of his OHL career. He had played 16 games before registering his first goal and points...Brampton is third in the league in goals per game (4.37) and second-to-last in goals against per game (4.20)...Karlis Flugins had two goals on Friday night, his first career multi-goal game.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head to Oshawa for a matinee with the Generals on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at Tribute Communities Centre is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

