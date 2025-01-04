Spitfires Defeat Erie 7-5 in Wild Game

January 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







On January 4, 2025, the Windsor Spitfires mounted an impressive comeback to defeat the Erie Otters 7-5 in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Otters came out strong, scoring three goals in the opening six minutes of the game. Pano Fimis, Martin Misiak, and Gabriel Frasca all found the back of the net, putting Erie in firm control early on.

However, the Spitfires refused to back down. They responded with three goals of their own before the first intermission. Jean-Christoph Lemieux kicked off the comeback with his seventh goal of the season, assisted by Anthony Cristoforo and Jack Nesbitt. Shortly after, Cristoforo added to the tally with a goal of his own, with Nesbitt and AJ Spellacy providing the assists. Captain Liam Greentree then tied the game with his 27th goal, thanks to help from Ilya Protas and Ethan Belchetz.

In the second period, the Spitfires carried their momentum and took the lead. Ryan Abraham scored his 14th goal of the season off an assist from Nesbitt, followed by Ethan Martin netting his fourth goal with help from Carter Hicks.

The Otters fought back in the third period, tying the game once again with goals from Callum Hughes and Sam Alfano. But the Spitfires remained determined. Ethan Belchetz reclaimed the lead for Windsor with his 11th goal, a power-play effort assisted by Carson Woodall and Cole Davis. Greentree then sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, his second of the game.

With the win, the Spitfires improved their record to 28-7-2-1, while the Otters fell to 18-12-3-1. The Spitfires are headed to Niagara to play against the IceDogs tomorrow. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.