OKC Baseball Club to Air Sunday Home Games on KOCB-TV

April 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club and KOCB-TV have partnered to broadcast all Sunday home games during the 2024 season.

The broadcast package includes 12 games beginning Sunday, April 7. KOCB can be found as Channel 34 through digital antennas and DirecTV and as Channel 11 through Cox cable.

The broadcast schedule includes the following games:

April 7 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (2 p.m.)

April 21 vs. Sacramento River Cats (2 p.m.)

May 5 vs. Salt Lake Bees (2 p.m.)

May 26 vs. Reno Aces (2 p.m.)

June 9 vs. Round Rock Express (2 p.m.)

June 23 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (2 p.m.)

July 14 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (1 p.m.)

July 28 vs. Tacoma Rainiers (6 p.m.)

August 11 vs. Round Rock Express (6 p.m.)

August 25 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (6 p.m.)

September 8 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2 p.m.)

September 15 vs. Tacoma Rainiers (2 p.m.)

Game broadcasts will be simulcast on milb.tv, the Bally's Live app and KGHM-AM 1340 "The Game".

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club is in the middle of its first homestand of the 2024 season with games scheduled daily through Sunday. For tickets or for additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.