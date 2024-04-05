Mena Tosses a Gem, Reno Wins First Home Game vs Sacramento

April 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - A dazzling performance by Cristian Mena and an offensive onslaught lifted the Reno Aces (3-3) to a 9-1 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (5-2), for their first home win on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

In his second start of the season, Mena showcased his potential and shoved through six innings of work, the 21-year-old limited Sacramento to only one run and five hits with two strikeouts, earning his second win of the season.

The Aces immediately got on the board Friday night. Reno quickly scored two runs in the first inning from run-scoring singles by Tristin English and Albert Almora Jr. From there, they didn't look back.

The BLC-Nine tallied nine runs on 13 hits, including two home runs, highlighted by a three-run blast by Jorge Barrosa in the bottom of the fourth inning.

All nine Aces recorded a knock, including a three-hit performance by Kevin Newman which featured a solo home run, his first of the season.

Aces Notables Cristian Mena: (W, 2-0), 6.0 IP, 1 R/ 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R Kevin Newman: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

The Aces will continue their six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Saturday, April 6 with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 P.T.

