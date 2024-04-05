OKC Baseball Club Wins over Isotopes, 3-1

April 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Four Oklahoma City Baseball Club pitchers combined to hold the Albuquerque Isotopes scoreless over the final eight innings in a 3-1 Oklahoma City win Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque (2-5) took a quick lead two batters into the game when Sean Bouchard connected on a RBI double but that would be the Isotopes' lone run of the night. Oklahoma City (4-3) evened the score in the second inning, scoring a run when Hunter Feduccia grounded into a fielder's choice. Later in the seventh inning, Feduccia scored a run on a wild pitch to put Oklahoma City in front, 2-1. In the eighth inning, Miguel Vargas lined a RBI single into center field for a 3-1 OKC advantage. Stephen Gonsalves (2-0) pitched a scoreless and hitless seventh inning for Oklahoma City to record the win and Kevin Gowdy closed out the game for his second save of the season.

Of Note:

-Friday marked the second time this season Oklahoma City held an opponent to one run and the first time since the team's season opener in Tacoma March 29

- a 1-0 loss in 11 innings. After the second inning Friday night, OKC pitchers retired 19 of the final 23 Albuquerque batters.

-All seven of Oklahoma City's games to start the 2024 season have been decided by a total of 10 runs and all seven games have been decided by margins of two runs or less.

-Friday's game was completed in 2 hours, 1 minute - the fastest nine-inning game for Oklahoma City since Sept. 24, 2023 when OKC lost in Albuquerque, 2-1, in 1 hour, 59 minutes.

-Outfielder Miguel Vargas extended his team-leading hitting streak to six games with a RBI single in the eighth inning and is 9-for-24 with 13 RBI during the stretch.

-Infielder Kevin Padlo recorded a multi-hit game for Oklahoma City, going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

-Oklahoma City improved to 3-1 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to start the season and OKC has won four of its last six games overall.

Next Up: Oklahoma City's first home series of the

season continues with a 6:05 p.m. game Saturday against Albuquerque on Girl Scout Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Lisa Johnson

Communications Manager

Oklahoma City Baseball Club

Triple-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Office: 405.218.2143

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.