OKC Baseball Club Wins over Isotopes, 3-1
April 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release
Four Oklahoma City Baseball Club pitchers combined to hold the Albuquerque Isotopes scoreless over the final eight innings in a 3-1 Oklahoma City win Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque (2-5) took a quick lead two batters into the game when Sean Bouchard connected on a RBI double but that would be the Isotopes' lone run of the night. Oklahoma City (4-3) evened the score in the second inning, scoring a run when Hunter Feduccia grounded into a fielder's choice. Later in the seventh inning, Feduccia scored a run on a wild pitch to put Oklahoma City in front, 2-1. In the eighth inning, Miguel Vargas lined a RBI single into center field for a 3-1 OKC advantage. Stephen Gonsalves (2-0) pitched a scoreless and hitless seventh inning for Oklahoma City to record the win and Kevin Gowdy closed out the game for his second save of the season.
Of Note:
-Friday marked the second time this season Oklahoma City held an opponent to one run and the first time since the team's season opener in Tacoma March 29
- a 1-0 loss in 11 innings. After the second inning Friday night, OKC pitchers retired 19 of the final 23 Albuquerque batters.
-All seven of Oklahoma City's games to start the 2024 season have been decided by a total of 10 runs and all seven games have been decided by margins of two runs or less.
-Friday's game was completed in 2 hours, 1 minute - the fastest nine-inning game for Oklahoma City since Sept. 24, 2023 when OKC lost in Albuquerque, 2-1, in 1 hour, 59 minutes.
-Outfielder Miguel Vargas extended his team-leading hitting streak to six games with a RBI single in the eighth inning and is 9-for-24 with 13 RBI during the stretch.
-Infielder Kevin Padlo recorded a multi-hit game for Oklahoma City, going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.
-Oklahoma City improved to 3-1 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to start the season and OKC has won four of its last six games overall.
Next Up: Oklahoma City's first home series of the
season continues with a 6:05 p.m. game Saturday against Albuquerque on Girl Scout Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
