Reno Surrender Late Lead, Lose in Extra Innings to Sacramento

April 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (5-1) jumped to a 3-0 series lead after the Reno Aces (2-3) surrendered a two-run lead with two outs in the ninth inning. Sacramento capitalized in extra innings and the Aces failed to create a comeback, going down 7-9 to the River Cats.

Logan Allen found himself in trouble in the first inning, surrendering back-to-back doubles by David Villar and Casey Schmitt, conceding the first run of the game. From there, Allen settled in, sitting down the next 10 batters. Over five innings of work, the 26-year-old allowed three runs on four hits with two strikeouts in his first start of 2024.

Andres Chaparro got a hold of his first home run of the season in the fourth inning. Chaparro powered a sinker over the right-field porch to give Reno their first run of the game.

The Aces offense was able to expose the River Cats' pitching in the fifth inning. Reno quickly loaded the bases, providing Albert Almora Jr. with an opportunity to drive in multiple runs. He smoked a line drive over the River Cats right fielder which tied the game, 3-3. Kyle Garlick stepped in next with two runners in scoring position. The scorching hot 32-year-old drove a fastball into the left-center gap, acquiring a three-run lead for the BLC nine.

Over the last four frames, the Aces were outscored 6-4.

Reno will look for their first home win in Friday's match-up vs Sacramento, first pitch is scheduled at 6:05 p.m. P.T.

Aces Notables

Andres Chaparro: 1-for-6, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 2-for-6, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Logan Allen: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R/ 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Austin Pope: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ 0 ER, 2 K

