Rainiers Win Third Straight

April 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Tacoma Rainers (5-2) won their third straight game over the Salt Lake Bees (2-5) by a final score of 6-1, Friday at Smith's Ballpark.

Tacoma took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning on a balk. They pushed across a second run in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Michael Papierski, his team-leading second home run of the year.

The Rainiers padded their lead to 4-0 the next inning on a two-run home run from Jason Vosler. With four runs of support, Levi Stoudt did his part, as he kept the Bees off the board through 5.1 innings.

In his second start of the season, Stoudt allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out seven over the course of his outing. Vosler and Papierski drove in two more runs in the seventh, giving Tacoma a 6-0 lead.

The Rainiers got scoreless outings from three consecutive relievers, taking a shutout into the ninth. Salt Lake scored their lone run on a sacrifice fly from Ehire Adrianza, but that was all they would score, as Tacoma earned their third straight win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

After 6.0 scoreless innings last night from Jhonathan Diaz, Levi Stoudt tossed 5.1 scoreless tonight. The two starters combined for 11.1 scoreless innings, allowing just eight hits while striking out 18.

For the third straight game, Tacoma stole four bases in tonight's game. They are now 19-of-20 as a team stealing bases.

Tacoma drew eight walks as a team tonight, as each of the top five batters had at least one free pass. Ryan Bliss took three walks as the three-hitter.

Tacoma and Salt Lake continue their series with game five tomorrow afternoon. First pitch from Smith's Ballpark is set for 12:05 p.m. PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.