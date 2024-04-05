El Paso Walks off Round Rock 5-4 on Friday Night

April 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (4-3) lost in walk-off fashion to the El Paso Chihuahuas (4-3) on Friday night by a final score of 5-4 at Southwest University Park. The six-game series is now even at two games apiece.

Round Rock reliever RHP Austin Pruitt (0-1, 2.45) took home the loss after he gave up one run on two hits over 1.1 innings pitched. El Paso reliever LHP Austin Davis (1-0, 6.75) was credited with the victory. He pitched just a third of an inning to close out the top of the ninth.

Along the Train Tracks:

* For the second time in as many nights, the Express got on the board in the top of the first inning via the long ball. SS Davis Wendzel hit a two-run homer to provide the early 2-0 lead. * DH Andrew Knapp opened the second inning with a solo shot and increased the Round Rock advantage to 3-0. * The E-Train would add their third big fly of the night in the fourth. 1B Blaine Crim went yard for the second time in his last two games to make it 4-0. * El Paso DH Brett Sullivan hit a bases loaded triple in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Round Rock lead to 4-3. The Chihuahuas would tie it at four on a sacrifice fly by RF Bryce Johnson. * Fast forward to the bottom of the ninth, Sullivan came up big again for El Paso. His walk off RBI double scored 3B Matthew Batten from first base to give the Chihuahuas a 5-4 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

* Round Rock starter RHP Owen White allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out one over 4.1 innings and earned a no-decision in his second start of the season. * SS Davis Wendzel and 1B Blaine Crim each homered for a second consecutive game. Wendzel hit a two-run blast in the top of the first, while Crim hit a solo homer in the fourth. * Chihuahuas DH Brett Sullivan went 5-for-5 with a double, triple, four RBI and one run scored. It's the first time an opposing player has collected five hits against the Express since OF Jake Hager did it on July 7, 2018 with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso continue their series Saturday for the fifth of six matchups this week. The Express will send RHP Jack Leiter (1-0, 3.60 ERA) to the mound against LHP Jackson Wolf (--, --) for the Chihuahuas. First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. CT.

